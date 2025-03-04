Woman accused of bribe in Feeding Our Future trial got at least $1.6 million as ‘fake’ vendor, new records show

In 2020 and 2021, Afro Produce showed up as a purported food supplier for several companies controlled by individuals who have since pleaded guilty for their roles in the $250 million fraud scheme. Prosecutors allege dozens of people stole money from a federally funded child nutrition program by submitting grossly inflated claims, according to court records and testimony in this month’s trial of Feeding Our Future director Aimee Bock and an alleged accomplice, Salim Said.