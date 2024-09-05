The Seattle woman who dropped off $120,000 in cash to a juror in the Feeding Our Future trial pleaded guilty Thursday to federal criminal charges related to the attempted bribe that shocked legal experts.
Woman who dropped off attempted bribe for Feeding Our Future juror pleads guilty
In new details, Ladan Ali admitted to stealing $80,000 in cash meant to go to the juror. She could face nearly five to six years in prison.
Ladan Mohamed Ali, 31, was charged in June, three weeks after she followed a juror from the downtown Minneapolis courthouse to her home and dropped off the bag of cash, with promises of more money if she voted to acquit the defendants.
Ali initially pleaded not guilty and was released from custody on supervised release, but changed her plea and admitted to new details publicly released Thursday that she stole $80,000 that defendants gave her to bribe the juror, pocketing the cash instead.
She faces a possible prison sentence of nearly five to six years in prison, less than the maximum of 15 years, in part because she agreed to cooperate with federal authorities. She also agreed to forfeit any cash from the scheme and pay up to $200,000 in a fine.
“From the very beginning, I wanted to take responsibility for my actions,” she said when asked by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson why she was pleading guilty in front of Judge David Doty.
She’s one of five people charged in the attempted bribery of the juror — an unprecedented incident in modern times that made international news on the final day of closing arguments in the seven-week trial. The juror immediately reported the incident to police.
Abdiaziz Shafii Farah, Abdimajid Mohamed Nur, Said Shafii Farah and Abdulkarim Shafii Farah were also charged in the attempted bribery case.
Nur, 23, of Shakopee pleaded guilty last month to the bribe charges and remains in custody. Nur was one of five of the seven people who were on trial this year who were convicted by the jury in charges related to defrauding a federal program to feed low-income children after school and during the summer.
Two of the defendants on trial, including Said Farah, were found not guilty in the meals fraud scheme. But instead of being free, Said Farah has been in custody since he was charged in the attempted bribe, along with his brothers, Abdiaziz Farah — who was also convicted in the meal fraud scheme — and Abdulkarim Farah.
Nur and the Farah brothers promised Ali a $150,000 payment in exchange for her role to bribe the juror. She previously dated Nur, but was living in Seattle and flew to Minnesota for the attempted bribe, which targeted the youngest juror and only person of color on the jury.
On Thursday, Ali agreed with prosecutors that she became concerned the plan to bribe the 23-year-old juror wouldn’t work and she wouldn’t get paid. As a result, she lied to Nur to tell him that she had met with the juror at a bar and the juror had demanded $500,000 despite never meeting the juror.
Nur gave Ali $200,000 in cash to give to the juror. Thompson said Thursday that Ali wanted to steal the money, but her plan was foiled when Abdulkarim Farah insisted on driving her to the juror’s house himself to record evidence that she was handing over the cash.
At some point, Ali pocketed $80,000 for herself, instead handing over $120,000 to the juror’s relative in a flowery party bag.
Ali, who has returned to live in Minnesota from Seattle, spoke loudly and clearly as she answered questions from Thompson and Doty, but paused a few times when confirming the prosecution’s facts in the case. After Thompson informed her she could face 57 to 71 months in jail, she started to cry and her lawyer handed her a tissue.
“It’s OK, thank you,” she said, as the hearing continued.
Ali and her attorney, Eric Newmark, declined to comment to reporters when they left the courtroom. Prosecutors didn’t object to her continuing to remain out of custody until her sentencing hearing, which hasn’t yet been scheduled.
The seven people who were on trial this year were just the first to be tried out of 70 people charged in the sprawling fraud scheme — one of the largest pandemic-era fraud cases in the country. Of the 70 people, 18 have pleaded guilty; none have been sentenced yet but could face about two years to nearly five years -- 57 to 71 months -- in prison for their roles.
The biggest indictment in the case involves Feeding Our Future executive director Aimee Bock and 13 other defendants tied to Safari Restaurant in Minneapolis, the largest participant in the meal programs in the investigation. Their trial is now scheduled for February to May.
