‘We may have become the mob,’ Feeding Our Future founder said in texts, FBI agent testifies

Feeding Our Future went from receiving about $3 million in federal funds in 2019 to nearly $200 million in 2021. Prosecutors have alleged throughout the case that meal counts were grossly inflated with fake attendance rosters and invoices to rake in millions of dollars from the U.S. Department of Agriculture programs, which participants used to buy luxury cars and houses, not feed kids. Several former food site operators who have pleaded guilty in the case have also testified about kickbacks and bribes between associates in the pay-to-play scheme.