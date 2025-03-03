‘We may have become the mob,’ Feeding Our Future founder said in texts, FBI agent testifies

Aimee Bock compared her nonprofit, Feeding Our Future, to the “mob” in text messages to her business associates and continued to pay fraudulent food distribution operators even when her employees raised questions about their legitimacy, an FBI agent testified Monday.
As the federal trial of Bock and co-defendant Salim Said entered the fifth week, FBI agent Travis Wilmer took the witness stand to testify about the agency’s investigation into the massive $250 million fraud scheme centered around federally-funded programs to feed low-income kids during the summer and after school.
Feeding Our Future oversaw about 300 food distribution sites across Minnesota. Wilmer said Bock’s associates began informing her of their concerns in early 2021, but instead of conducting an internal investigation Bock took steps to shut up her critics.
In a series of text messages from 2021 that prosecutors showed the jury Monday, Bock told an underling to have the St. Anthony nonprofit’s attorney contact a food distribution site operator who was disparaging Feeding Our Future.
“He will call her in the morning. She is going to be terrified,” Bock wrote in one text message, Wilmer testified.
After the employee praised the strategy, Bock added: “She is the only problem you guys are having so she needs to be handled. It’s on. We may have become the mob.”
Later that same month, an employee named Hadith Ahmed, who testified in a separate trial last year about the “booming” get-rich-fast scheme, told Bock in a text message in 2021 that he had serious concerns about a meal distribution site operated by Xogmaal Media, noting that the group is a “TV show” that doesn’t work with children or advocate on their behalf.
“These are the things we need to clean up,” Ahmed said to Bock then.
Bock responded a few days later: “Yes, I agree.”
Despite that communication, Bock continued to approve six-figure claims to Xogmaal, Wilmer testified, with the jurors seeing three checks totaling almost $500,000 from Bock to the organization in the summer of 2021.
Wilmer testified that he saw no evidence that Bock tried to crack down on questionable sites. Instead, he testified, she kept paying claims and growing her nonprofit.
Feeding Our Future went from receiving about $3 million in federal funds in 2019 to nearly $200 million in 2021. Prosecutors have alleged throughout the case that meal counts were grossly inflated with fake attendance rosters and invoices to rake in millions of dollars from the U.S. Department of Agriculture programs, which participants used to buy luxury cars and houses, not feed kids. Several former food site operators who have pleaded guilty in the case have also testified about kickbacks and bribes between associates in the pay-to-play scheme.
In text messages from September 2021, Bock told an associate that her goal was to gain national recognition for Feeding Our Future, writing, “We will rule the world, or at least Mn,” she said of Minnesota.
Wilmer has not yet been cross-examined by Bock’s attorney as of Monday morning.
The trial, which started Feb. 3, is the second one in the sprawling case that has charged 70 people since 2022. Five people were convicted by a jury last year while two were acquitted; 36 people have pleaded guilty.
Prosecutors expect to wrap up their case by Tuesday or Wednesday, at which point the defense will take over. Bock’s attorney said it is not clear yet whether Bock will testify in her defense.
