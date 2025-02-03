Jury seated in Feeding Our Future trial

A jury was seated Monday for the month-long trial of Feeding Our Future founder Aimee Bock and her co-defendant, Salim Said, who have been charged with multiple felonies for their roles in allegedly stealing $250 million from a federal program meant to feed children in need.
Opening statements will take place next Monday in the trial of Feeding Our Future founder Aimee Bock and co-defendant Salim Said.
Opening statements in the much-anticipated trial will take place Feb. 10.
Jury selection took an unexpectedly short time. Court officials had set aside four days for jury selection, the same number it took to seat a jury in the first Feeding Our Future trial last year. In that trial, it took an unusually long time to find jurors who didn’t have strong opinions about the high-profile case.
Security measures will be bolstered this time after last year’s trial ended with an attempted bribe of a juror, a rare incident that drew international media attention and resulted in jurors being sequestered for their safety.
“If anyone tries to approach you about this case, if you hear or see anything inadvertently about this case, do not hesitate to contact staff immediately," U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel told jurors Monday.
This is only the second trial in the sprawling case, which prosecutors have said is one of the largest pandemic-related fraud schemes in the country.
Of the 70 people charged since 2022, 30 have pleaded guilty; five tied to a Shakopee restaurant were convicted by last year’s jury, and two were acquitted. Two more defendants have indicated they will plead guilty this week.
Prosecutors have accused Bock of being the mastermind who figured out how to get dozens of people to bilk the government out of millions for meals that were never served, court records show. Bock has denied the allegations, saying she received no improper payments and was unaware of any fraud taking place.
Said co-owned Safari Restaurant in Minneapolis, a once-small business that federal investigators have identified as one of the largest beneficiaries of the fraud scheme.
