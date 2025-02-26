Minneapolis café owner says Feeding Our Future founder demanded $1.5 million in cash to keep fraud scam going

In her plea deal, Marekegn admitted paying $150,000 in bribes to one of Bock’s top administrators, Abdikerm Eidleh, who recruited new food distribution sites for the fast-growing nonprofit in 2020 but fled the country in late 2021. Other witnesses have described Eidleh as their main contact at Feeding Our Future, someone who showed them how to defraud the government by inflating meal counts and submitting invoices for food that was never purchased.