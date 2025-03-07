Aimee Bock, the alleged ringleader of an extraordinary $250 million fraud scheme, took the stand in her defense on Friday at the end of the fourth week of testimony in her federal trial.
Aimee Bock takes the stand in her own defense in Feeding Our Future trial
The woman who founded Feeding Our Future is on trial, accused of being the ringleader of the $250 million fraud scheme.
The founder of the St. Anthony nonprofit at the center of the sprawling FBI investigation has defiantly denied any wrongdoing since the FBI raided her Rosemount home and offices three years ago.
Against her attorney’s advice this week, Bock decided to testify in her own defense, an unusual move. In last year’s trial of seven people connected to a Shakopee restaurant that worked with Bock’s organization, only one took the stand.
This month, over the last four weeks of the trial of Bock and a Minneapolis restaurant owner, prosecutors have called more than 30 witnesses to the stand to prove their case that Bock knew about the ballooning fraud scheme that has led to charges against 69 other people, and she pocketed more than $1 million herself from it.
Bock’s attorney, Kenneth Udoibok, has countered that she was a conscientious administrator surrounded by unscrupulous people who took advantage of her desire to help the underprivileged and routinely lied to cover their tracks.
The case centers on federally-funded meal programs that reimburse schools and nonprofits for feeding low-income kids after school and during the summer. Feeding Our Future was a “sponsor,” overseeing nearly 300 meal sites by handling the paperwork and federal reimbursements.
Prosecutors allege defendants served little to no meals, and used the lucrative scheme to fund their lavish lifestyles or trade kickbacks to one another. It’s one of the largest pandemic-related fraud schemes in the country.
According to new testimony from FBI accountants this week, Bock received $1.9 million in the scheme, including nearly $900,000 to her then-boyfriend to renovate her nonprofit’s offices. Bock also received $339,672 in salary and close to $600,000 in alleged kickbacks and “donations.”
Bock is on trial along with Salim Said, the owner of Safari Restaurant, which was overseen by Bock’s nonprofit. The organizations he created collectively received more than $44 million in federal funds, making them the biggest beneficiaries of the scheme. This week, an FBI accountant testified he personally earned $5.9 million.
Udoibok was the first defense attorney to start presenting their side after the prosecution wrapped up their case on Friday.
Prosecutors called nearly three dozen witnesses — from FBI agents and education leaders to former meal site operators who said Bock taught them how to submit bogus expenses and inflated meal claims to get rich. One former meal operator said Bock knew about the kickbacks while texts from Bock showed that she continued to approve millions of dollars in reimbursements to meal site operators despite employees' concerns. Former board members also testified they never knew they were even on the board.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson has called Bock a “narcissist” who reveled in the adoration from the local East African community she worked with, especially after she won a court victory over the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE), which administers the federal meal programs in the state. Jurors have seen evidence in the trial that MDE repeatedly tried to put the brakes on Bock’s fast-growing nonprofit in early 2020 over concerns about “inexplicable growth.
When MDE tried to block the approval of some of her sites, Bock’s attorney accused the department of “systemic racism,” according to records shown to the jury. One Minneapolis café owner called Bock “a god” for helping immigrants get “the real American dream life,” with nice houses and cars.
But instead, prosecutors said the influx in money was built on fake invoices with fake attendance rosters to inflate the number of meals and rake in millions in U.S. Department of Agriculture funding. Unlike other defendants who bought $1 million lakefront Prior Lake property and flaunted gold jewelry, prosecutors showed that Bock was more discreet, camouflaging money as donations to help the nonprofit or as revenue she got from selling a policy manual.
37th guilty plea
Also on Friday, the Lakeville man accused of witness tampering in the trial pleaded guilty to his role in the fraud scheme. Abdinasir Abshir, 33, was arrested and held in federal custody last month after allegedly asking to talk to a witness in the courthouse bathroom before the witness testified.
Abshir operated a Mankato food distribution site that was sponsored by Feeding Our Future and claimed to serve 1.6 million meals. His organization received about $5 million in federal reimbursements. He used the money to buy a Range Rover and send bribes and kickbacks to others in the scheme.
As a result of the witness tampering allegations, U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel, who is overseeing the trial, barred other defendants in the case from being on the floor of the downtown Minneapolis courthouse during the trial. The trial has also had increased security measures after a shocking attempted juror bribery incident in last year’s trial.
In that trial, five of the seven people were convicted. Abshir is the 37th person out of the 70 people charged in the fraud scheme since 2022 to plead guilty. The federal government has seized more than $66 million in the case.