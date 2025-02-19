Allegations of witness tampering in the federal Feeding Our Future trial rocked the courtroom Tuesday, leading to new security measures and a new investigation into the role one of the defendants may have played in the incident.
Feeding Our Future trial rocked by witness tampering allegations
New security measures were implemented in the federal trial after a defendant tried to “corrupt” the proceedings.
“I just want to be clear — witness tampering is a crime and a serious one,” said U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel, who is overseeing the month-long trial. “And that’s what we are trying to prevent here. I don’t know what occurred here today but I am going to find out.”
At the urging of federal prosecutors, Brasel agreed to look into allegations that one of the defendants on trial, Salim Said, improperly invited some of his co-defendants to attend certain portions of the trial in an attempt to “corrupt” the proceedings. Said is on trial along with Feeding Our Future founder Aimee Bock.
It’s the second trial in the sprawling fraud case. Last year, the first Feeding Our Future trial, where a jury convicted five of the seven defendants, ended with an attempted bribe of a juror, a rare incident that drew international media attention and resulted in jurors being sequestered for their safety. Additional criminal charges were filed in that case against several of the defendants, who were indicted for leaving a bag with about $120,000 in cash at the home of one of the jurors, telling a relative of the juror that she would receive more money if she voted to acquit.
The new tampering allegations Tuesday came at the end of a fairly routine day that was dominated by the testimony of U.S. Postal Inspector John Western, who discussed evidence involving two meal sites operated in Mankato and Willmar by Stigma-Free International, one of the biggest recipients of federal funds overseen by the nonprofit Feeding Our Future.
Bock has been accused by prosecutors of organizing a pay-for-play scheme in which dozens of alleged conspirators stole $250 million by pretending to feed thousands of children each day. Bock is on trial with Said, co-owner of Safari Restaurant and other organizations that allegedly defrauded the government of more than $30 million.
While Western was testifying, one of the men who oversaw the Mankato site entered the courtroom and sat down next to the jury, where he made a significant amount of noise entering and leaving the courtroom, possibly in an effort to catch the jurors' attention, Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson told Brasel.
Thompson said the man, who he identified as Abdinasir Abshir, later tried to convince one of his co-conspirators — who has agreed to testify for the government — to go into the courthouse bathroom for an inappropriate conversation. Abshir and his brother, Asad Abshir, are scheduled to go on trial April 14 but have asked the court for a postponement.
Thompson identified that witness as Sharmake Jama, who was indicted for allegedly defrauding the government of more than $5 million by pretending to feed 4,000 children a day at his Brava Restaurant in Rochester.
Jama, 37, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering in late January. He was originally expected to testify Tuesday and was in the courthouse, awaiting his turn, when he was approached by Abdinasir Abshir, prosecutors said.
“It concerns me greatly that we have a cooperating defendant who is a witness who is out in the hallway, who is potentially approached to meet without his attorney just outside the courtroom,” Brasel said.
Thompson told Brasel that he suspects Said may have called Abshir during the lunch break and suggested he come to court to listen to testimony involving his meal site in Mankato. Thompson noted that another defendant was in court last week while a different witness provided testimony about his meal site in St. Paul.
Thompson asked Brasel to inspect Said’s phone and look for evidence that he has been in communication with Abshir and other defendants. Michael Colich, one of Said’s attorneys, later told reporters that he did not think Said could not have made a call to any of his co-defendants during Tuesday’s trial proceedings because his cellphone was in the lawyer’s office.
“He didn’t have a phone so it would have been pretty hard,” Colich said, adding, “I didn’t call anybody.”
Brasel ordered Said not to delete anything from his phone, telling his attorneys that she would order it seized if she finds evidence to support the move.
“As you know Mr. Said, the government will be able to tell if there is anything deleted from your phone from today forward,” Brasel told Said.
Brasel said she will interview Jama about the incident along with a federal marshal, who witnessed some of the conversation and one of the federal prosecutors involved in the case.
Thompson said someone else connected with the case sat down with a federal agent Tuesday morning at the courthouse while he was having breakfast, a possible act of intimidation.
“I hate that I find myself in this situation again ... It makes me sick to my stomach,” Thompson told Brasel. “Something is going on. We have to stop it.”
Brasel also issued new instructions to Bock and Said regarding any future communications with other alleged conspirators.
“You are not to speak with anyone who is either a witness or a co-defendant in the case at all about anything during the pendency of this trial,” Brasel told Bock and Said.
Testimony in the trial began last week and is projected to last until mid-March, court records show.
Thompson asked the court to instruct Abshir’s attorney that he modify his behavior if he comes to court again so that he doesn’t attract the jurors' attention.
“We need to protect the integrity of these proceedings,” said Thompson, who asked the court to prevent any additional “shenanigans.”
Brasel agreed to contact Abshir’s attorney and instruct him and his relative to refrain from sitting next to the jury if they return to court and instead sit “as close to the aisle as possible.”
Minneapolis councilman Jamal Osman
On Tuesday, prosecutors also showed the jury evidence that Minneapolis City Council Member Jamal Osman turned over his “shell company” nonprofit to others who used it to commit fraud.
Osman has lingered on the periphery of the massive pandemic fraud case, and the extent of his involvement became more clear Tuesday.
Concerned about the exponential growth in the program and possible fraud, the state Department of Education changed the rules in 2020 so for-profits could no longer be food distribution sites. So some of the players turned to nonprofits to continue the fraud, prosecutors say.
One of those, they say, was a nonprofit Osman founded called Stigma-Free International. Osman, his wife Ilo Amba and two others incorporated the nonprofit in August 2019. Osman has said he did mental health outreach before leaving the nonprofit. But Western testified Tuesday that Stigma-Free had no employees, office or apparent activity.
Osman didn’t return a message for comment on Tuesday.
There was no activity in its bank account until Abdi Nur Salah “took over” and the nonprofit was turned over to Ahmed Artan and others in October 2020, Western said. At the time, Salah was a senior policy advisor to Mayor Jacob Frey. He was fired after his involvement became known, and he recently pleaded guilty.
Osman emailed Salah documents in 2020 about his nonprofit, and Salah forwarded them to an attorney and Salah’s brother, Abdulkadir Nur Salah, then co-owner of Safari Restaurant, a small Minneapolis restaurant that prosecutors say was one of the biggest players in the fraud scheme, receiving over $16 million in federal funds. Abdulkadir Nur Salah also recently pleaded guilty.
In the email, Osman said Stigma-Free wanted to dissolve as soon as possible and transfer to new people.
Osman exited the nonprofit about two months after he was elected to the City Council in August 2020. Prosecutors showed the jurors emails that he said he was resigning due to “family commitments and work schedule,” while lauding Stigma-Free as an “amazing organization” that grew during his time at the helm.
Under questioning from prosecutors Tuesday, the postal inspector was skeptical, saying the nonprofit “appeared to operate as a shell company.”
Prosecutors showed bank records, emails and other documents that indicated the nonprofit was quickly turned over to the new group. Thompson showed the jury an email with “corrected minutes” from a 2020 meeting of Stigma-Free’s board that he said “purports” to show they elected new officers, including Artan, who is charged in the larger fraud case.
Days later, Bock and Artan began setting up Stigma-Free food distribution sites under Feeding Our Future’s sponsorship. After months of no activity in Stigma-Free’s bank account, in January 2021, $1.6 million in Feeding Our Future checks were deposited.
Meal sites were opened in Willmar, Mankato, St. Cloud, Waite Park and St. Paul that prosecutors say were used to bilk the government out of more than $10 million. Western testified that the number of meals they claimed to give away were “inflated” and “unbelievable.”
About a month after turning Stigma-Free over to new directors, Osman’s wife, Amba, incorporated another nonprofit called Urban Advantage Center, which reported feeding 2,500 kids a day from February through September 2021, for which it was reimbursed more than $461,500.
Neither Ambo nor Osman has been charged with a crime. Amba’s nonprofit was shut down in November by Attorney General Keith Ellison after he said Amba created the “sham” charity to enrich herself and her family by exploiting the federal program.
Minnesota Senate Republicans to file second ethics complaint against DFL Sen. Nicole Mitchell
Republicans say Mitchell violated conflict-of-interest rules in voting on a motion related to her possible expulsion.