Feeding Our Future trial rocked by witness tampering allegations

It’s the second trial in the sprawling fraud case. Last year, the first Feeding Our Future trial, where a jury convicted five of the seven defendants, ended with an attempted bribe of a juror, a rare incident that drew international media attention and resulted in jurors being sequestered for their safety. Additional criminal charges were filed in that case against several of the defendants, who were indicted for leaving a bag with about $120,000 in cash at the home of one of the jurors, telling a relative of the juror that she would receive more money if she voted to acquit.