GOP scrutinizes Keith Ellison meeting with Feeding Our Future figures before FBI raids

The attorney, Ken Udoibok, represented Aimee Bock, the former CEO of Feeding Our Future. She was convicted in federal court earlier this year in the case in which prosecutors say people claimed to provide free food to hungry children during the pandemic, but spent most of the federal money on luxury cars, vacations and homes. So far, 70 people have been charged in the case; 37 have pleaded guilty and seven have been convicted.