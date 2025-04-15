GOP scrutinizes Keith Ellison meeting with Feeding Our Future figures before FBI raids

Minnesota Republicans are scrutinizing a 2021 meeting between Attorney General Keith Ellison and several people connected to the Feeding Our Future case about one month before the federal pandemic fraud case burst into public with FBI raids.
The group, which included several local East African business leaders, told Ellison they were being targeted by state agencies they accused of being racist and discriminatory, according to a nearly hour-long audio recording of the meeting provided to the Star Tribune by the attorney of the alleged mastermind of the $250 million fraud. It’s unclear who recorded the meeting.
The attorney, Ken Udoibok, represented Aimee Bock, the former CEO of Feeding Our Future. She was convicted in federal court earlier this year in the case in which prosecutors say people claimed to provide free food to hungry children during the pandemic, but spent most of the federal money on luxury cars, vacations and homes. So far, 70 people have been charged in the case; 37 have pleaded guilty and seven have been convicted.
In the meeting, the group promised political and financial support for Ellison, and he expressed sympathy over their allegations of discrimination and told them he would to look into it. But, he dismissed their entreaties to help him politically.
Rep. Kristin Robbins, R-Maple Grove, chair of the House Fraud Prevention and State Agency Oversight Committee, last week called the recording “extremely disturbing.”
“Minnesotans just heard their attorney general offering support to individuals who were orchestrating the largest pandemic-related fraud scheme in the nation. This demands additional scrutiny, as (the) attorney general’s duty is to defend state agencies and provide rigorous oversight of Minnesota businesses and charities.”
Ellison says he did nothing wrong.
A spokesman for the attorney general, Brian Evans, said Ellison vaguely recalls the meeting and didn’t know other people would be there. Evans said he was just listening to constituents’ concerns and “Nothing improper happened whatsoever,” Evans said.