Feeding Our Future investigation focuses on St. Paul nonprofit

A St. Paul nonprofit that teaches coding to disadvantaged youth is under investigation for an alleged connection to the Feeding Our Future defrauding scheme.
A search warrant filed by the FBI alleges that New Vision Foundation committed wire fraud, conspiracy and money laundering when it claimed to operate two sites to distribute food to thousands of children in 2021 under a federally funded nutritional program for low-income children.
Law enforcement agents were seen Thursday searching the foundation offices at 860 Vandalia St., according to Minnesota Public Radio. Charges have not been filed.
According to the search warrant, New Vision claimed to distribute meals to 3,000 children per day at its office and another 1,000 or more at an apartment in Waite Park, Minn., which borders St. Cloud.
A neighboring company to New Vision’s St. Paul office and neighbors of the Waite Park location told law enforcement officials that they never saw meals distributed to children there.
New Vision officials did not immediately return a request for comment Friday. The nonprofit was launched in 2016.
The Feeding Our Future investigation so far has resulted in charges against 70 people, with 45 convictions and more than $75 million in seizures.