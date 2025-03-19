What to know about the Feeding Our Future fraud trial as jury deliberates

The latest federal fraud trial in the Feeding Our Future case started Feb. 3. After more than five weeks of testimony, attorneys gave their closing arguments Tuesday. Here’s what to know about the case before the jury reaches a verdict in the coming days.
Who is on trial?
- Aimee Bock, 44, of Apple Valley: She started a nonprofit called Feeding Our Future in 2018, focused on enrolling in U.S. Department of Agriculture programs that reimburse nonprofits, child care centers and schools for feeding low-income children after school and in the summer. Bock’s nonprofit was a “sponsor,” handling paperwork and government reimbursements for nearly 300 meal distribution sites. It grew from receiving about $3 million in federal funds in 2019 to nearly $200 million in 2021. She was charged in 2022 with seven crimes including wire fraud.
- Salim Said, 36, of Plymouth: He owned Safari Restaurant in Minneapolis, a meal site. He was charged with 21 crimes related to wire fraud and money laundering.
What are they accused of?
Bock is accused of being the ringleader of a sprawling fraud scheme that prosecutors say involved dozens of co-conspirators submitting fake attendance sheets and phony invoices to inflate the number of meals they claimed to serve to children. They allege defendants raked in millions of dollars in federal reimbursements to enrich themselves with luxury cars and houses.
Over four weeks, prosecutors called more than 30 witnesses who testified that Bock ignored other employees’ concerns about the ballooning fraud, knew about kickbacks between associates and even requested kickbacks herself.
Several people Bock listed as board members meant to have financial oversight of the nonprofit said they never attended board meetings. Other witnesses testified Bock lied to officials to keep the fraud going. Prosecutors said Bock threatened her critics and bragged about the money she made, disguised as “donations” or sales of a policy manual she wrote. Bock is accused of taking in $1.9 million, including money that went to her then-boyfriend. That’s less money than other defendants are accused of pocketing, but prosecutors said she reveled in adoration from the East African community she worked with.
Said’s business was one of the biggest recipients of reimbursements from Feeding Our Future. Prosecutors called witnesses who testified that the number of meals he claimed to serve were impossible, especially as FBI surveillance cameras captured little activity at his restaurant. Bock allegedly pre-paid him and his organizations millions of dollars as a “favor.” He’s accused of earning $5.9 million from falsified claims, which he spent on cars, two investment properties and a $1.1 million five-bedroom house in Plymouth with an indoor basketball court.
What’s their defense?
Against her lawyer’s advice, Bock took the stand, denying taking any kickbacks and deflecting blame to her employees who approved meal claims. She portrayed herself as a tough watchdog of taxpayer funds, reporting her fraud concerns to state regulators. Bock didn’t call any other witnesses.
Said testified Monday that the restaurant served tens of thousands of meals a day and he was entitled to profits in the program. He also called one witness, who said there were cars lined up and “nonstop” food served from his restaurant.
Why is the case significant?
This month’s trial is significant because Bock is the leader of the nonprofit at the center of the scheme, one of the largest pandemic-related fraud cases in the nation. It’s only the second trial since charges were first filed in 2022 in the FBI’s investigation. The case is unusual because of the number of people involved — 70 have been charged so far and more charges could come — and the amount of money allegedly stolen — $250 million. Of those who were charged, 37 have pleaded guilty, five were convicted by a jury last year and two were acquitted.