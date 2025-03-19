What to know about the Feeding Our Future fraud trial as jury deliberates

This month’s trial is significant because Bock is the leader of the nonprofit at the center of the scheme, one of the largest pandemic-related fraud cases in the nation. It’s only the second trial since charges were first filed in 2022 in the FBI’s investigation. The case is unusual because of the number of people involved — 70 have been charged so far and more charges could come — and the amount of money allegedly stolen — $250 million. Of those who were charged, 37 have pleaded guilty, five were convicted by a jury last year and two were acquitted.