If Aimee Bock had a favorite among the hundreds of people she dealt with as the leader of Feeding Our Future, it was Salim Said, according to witnesses who testified Thursday during the federal trial of the two Minnesotans.
Prosecutors call their final witnesses in Feeding Our Future trial
An FBI forensic accountant testified Thursday that Feeding Our Future leader Aimee Bock paid millions of dollars to a Minneapolis restaurant without documentation they served any meals to kids in need.
Said, a Minneapolis restaurant owner, was there from the beginning of a sprawling meal fraud scheme, and he got special treatment, prosecutors showed the jury in the fourth week of testimony in the trial.
Unlike almost 300 meal distribution sites overseen by Feeding Our Future, which didn’t get paid until they submitted their monthly reimbursement claims, Said’s Safari restaurant often got moved to the front of the line, with Bock prepaying $2.9 million in claims, said Pauline Roase, a forensic accountant at the FBI.
That was a big deal. Such prepayments, Roase testified, were against the federal rules and could have gotten Bock into trouble with state regulators. She rarely did it, and Safari got more than half of all the funds that were paid in advance without proper documentation, Roase testified.
The federal meal programs at the center of the case reimbursed nonprofits and schools for feeding low-income children after school and during the summer.
Bock and Said are among 70 people charged in the massive $250 million fraud scheme, one of the largest pandemic-related fraud cases in the country. Prosecutors accuse defendants of grossly inflating the number of meals they claimed to serve in order to rake in millions of dollars to spend on luxury homes and cars, and kickbacks to one another, not feeding kids.
When Bock paused such prepayments in January 2022, Roase testified, it led to a bitter dispute between the two long-time partners that was documented in a text Bock sent to Said a day before FBI agents raided her Rosemount home and office.
In the text, Roase testified, Bock admitted to prepaying Said as a “favor,” with Bock admitting she had done it for “almost two years ... so you didn’t have to worry about money.”
But now, Bock said, Said was threatening to move his meal operation to another sponsoring organization, which would have cost Bock her biggest operator. In 2021, prosecutors said Feeding Our Future received nearly $18 million in federal funds for its 10% cut of the action, allegedly camouflaged as “administrative fees.”
“To be honest I’m tired of helping people with money and doing appeals to get sites approved and then in return I get attacked and my company gets attacked,“ Bock wrote in text, which was shown to the jury. ”I’ve gone above and beyond for your sites.“
The conversation was never finished, Roase testified, because the alleged conspirators stopped talking to each other after the federal investigation became “overt.”
The relationship between Bock and Said took center place in the prosecution’s final day of testimony Thursday since the trial started Feb. 3, with witnesses showing how Said benefitted from his favored status. In less than two years, Roase testified, Said personally earned $5.9 million through falsified claims, more than any of his partners. His wife got an extra $219,500, records showed.
Witnesses said bank records showed that Said earned more money from the operation than his sites spent on they meals they served. Typically, food costs accounted for less than 5% of the funds site operators received. But by contrast, Safari’s food costs typically accounted for about a third of its total revenue in the years prior to the pandemic, before the Minneapolis restaurant wasn’t involved in the food program.
Neither Bock nor Said’s attorneys challenged the food cost analysis when they cross-examined the prosecution’s witnesses.
