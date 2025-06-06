Feeding Our Future probe: Apple Valley woman charged with defrauding food program of $1.4 million

The indictment alleges that between November 2020 and 2022, Moore received over $1.4 million in federal funds for meals she claimed to serve at two churches. One was True Vine Fellowship Ministries in Burnsville, although she later claimed the site moved to New Hope Baptist Church in St. Paul, where she claimed to serve up to 1,500 children per day, seven days a week. The second site was at the Payne Avenue Evangelical Free Church in St. Paul, but she claimed it later moved to New Salem Missionary Baptist Church in Minneapolis, where she’s charged with falsely claiming to serve up to 1,500 children a day, seven days a week.