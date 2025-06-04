Latest Feeding Our Future suspect arrested during alleged flee attempt to remain jailed, judge rules

A federal judge on Wednesday rejected an effort to have released from jail a newly charged Feeding Our Future fraud defendant who was arrested at the Twin Cities airport just before she could leave for the Middle East.
Hibo Daar, 50, of Eden Prairie, was arraigned in U.S. District Court after being charged last week with wire fraud in connection with the $250 million pay-for-play scheme to steal federal reimbursements meant to fund meals for low-income Twin Cities children after school and during the summer.
Daar entered a not guilty plea, and her attorney argued for client to be released from custody as the case moves forward. Judge David Schultz said no, leaving Daar jailed without bail ahead of a hearing on June 17.
“Ms. Daar is disappointed by this decision,” defense attorney Karen Mohrlant told the Star Tribune. “She maintains that she was not trying to flee prosecution and that, if released she would appear for court as required. ... I anticipate that she will exercise her right to appeal this detention decision.”
On May 22, as news surfaced of a federal raid in St. Paul of a supposed food distribution site related to the Feeding Our Future scandal, Daar booked a flight for May 25 from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, with a layover in Amsterdam, according to the indictment.
Her return was booked for June 2, but “individuals fleeing the country to avoid arrest or prosecution will often book round-trip airplane tickets to hide the fact that they do not intend to return to the United States,” the indictment pointed out.
The FBI arrested Daar at the Twin Cities airport before she could board.
Prosecutors allege that Daar and others used the ill-gotten money to buy luxury homes, cars and other items to enrich themselves in one of the largest pandemic-related fraud schemes in the country. Numerous fraud participants, including leader Aimee Bock, have been convicted.