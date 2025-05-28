Twin Cities

Feds say new Feeding Our Future suspect nabbed at Twin Cities airport trying to flee country

Hibo Daar raked in nearly $1.8 million in fraudulent meal reimbursements, according to the criminal complaint.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 28, 2025 at 2:42PM
A week after FBI agents raided the offices of Minnesota nonprofit Feeding Our Future, after accusations the group's partners defrauded the federal government of millions of dollars, evidence of the raid is seen in the offices on Jan. 27, 2022, in St. Anthony. (Shari L. Gross/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A new suspect in the Feeding Our Future fraud scandal was arrested at the Twin Cities airport over the weekend, just before she could flee for the Middle East, according to a federal indictment.

Hibo Daar, 50, of Eden Prairie, appeared Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis on a charge of wire fraud in connection with her alleged participation with many others in the $250 million pay-for-play scheme to steal federal reimbursements meant to fund meals for low-income Twin Cities children after school and during the summer.

Instead, prosecutors say, Daar and others used the money to buy luxury homes, cars and other items to enrich themselves in one of the largest pandemic-related fraud schemes in the country. Numerous fraud participants, including leader Aimee Bock, have been convicted.

Feeding Our Future was a “sponsor,” overseeing paperwork and federal reimbursements to nearly 300 food-distribution sites in the program. Prosecutors said some of the nonprofit’s employees, food sites and vendors were involved in kickbacks and bribes, relying on fake attendance sheets and phony invoices to inflate the number of meals they claimed to serve, raking in millions of dollars.

According to the indictment against Daar:

Daar, as executive director of the Northside Wellness Center at 970 E. Hennepin Av. in Minneapolis, claimed to have served hundreds of thousands of meals to children.

In April 2021, Daar filed for reimbursement for roughly 5,600 meals every day.

“On every one of those days,” the charging document read, “Daar claims to have served exactly the same number of meals that were prepared that day. [Meaning], there is no day on which Daar’s operation purportedly prepared more meals than they distributed.”

From November 2020 through January 2023, Feeding Our Future deposited about $1.78 million in reimbursements into Northside’s bank account.

“However, in that same period,” the indictment alleges, “Northside spent ... approximately less than $2,000 on food.”

In April 2025, law enforcement attempted to served Northside Wellness with a grand jury subpoena for documents. Daar directed law enforcement to her attorney.

Law enforcement advised the attorney that Daar was the target of an investigation that could result in her being charged with one or more crimes and invited her and her counsel to a face-to-face interview.

Her attorney declined the invitation and did not comply with the subpoena for court records.

On Thursday, as news surfaced of a federal raid in St. Paul of a supposed food distribution site related to the Feeding Our Future scandal, Daar booked a flight for Sunday from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, with a layover in Amsterdam.

Her return was booked for June 2, but “individuals fleeing the country to avoid arrest or prosecution will often book round-trip airplane tickets to hide the fact that they do not intend to return to the United States,” the indictment pointed out.

The FBI arrested Daar at the Twin Cities airport before she could board.

Daar remains jailed without bond ahead of a court hearing Friday. A message was left with her attorney Wednesday seeking a response to the allegations.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

