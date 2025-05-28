Feds say new Feeding Our Future suspect nabbed at Twin Cities airport trying to flee country

A new suspect in the Feeding Our Future fraud scandal was arrested at the Twin Cities airport over the weekend, just before she could flee for the Middle East, according to a federal indictment.
Hibo Daar, 50, of Eden Prairie, appeared Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis on a charge of wire fraud in connection with her alleged participation with many others in the $250 million pay-for-play scheme to steal federal reimbursements meant to fund meals for low-income Twin Cities children after school and during the summer.
Instead, prosecutors say, Daar and others used the money to buy luxury homes, cars and other items to enrich themselves in one of the largest pandemic-related fraud schemes in the country. Numerous fraud participants, including leader Aimee Bock, have been convicted.
Feeding Our Future was a “sponsor,” overseeing paperwork and federal reimbursements to nearly 300 food-distribution sites in the program. Prosecutors said some of the nonprofit’s employees, food sites and vendors were involved in kickbacks and bribes, relying on fake attendance sheets and phony invoices to inflate the number of meals they claimed to serve, raking in millions of dollars.
According to the indictment against Daar:
Daar, as executive director of the Northside Wellness Center at 970 E. Hennepin Av. in Minneapolis, claimed to have served hundreds of thousands of meals to children.
In April 2021, Daar filed for reimbursement for roughly 5,600 meals every day.
“On every one of those days,” the charging document read, “Daar claims to have served exactly the same number of meals that were prepared that day. [Meaning], there is no day on which Daar’s operation purportedly prepared more meals than they distributed.”