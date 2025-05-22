Woman sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $5 million in Feeding Our Future fraud scheme

A woman who pleaded guilty to her role in the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme has been sentenced to four years in prison and ordered to pay millions in restitution.
Sahra Nur, 63, received her term Tuesday in the U.S. District Court of Minnesota after pleading guilty in 2023 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. Nur, a co-owner of S&S Catering, admitted in court that the food site claimed to have provided 1.2 million meals to children from September 2020 through April 2021 but served only “a fraction” of that number despite receiving federal reimbursement.
Federal prosecutors said S&S Catering received $10 million from companies they purportedly served food to and $16 million in reimbursements from Feeding Our Future — a portion of which they allege Nur pocketed. As part of Nur’s sentence, a judge ordered her to pay just over $5 million in restitution.
S&S Catering’s other co-owner, Qamar Hassan of Brooklyn Park, pleaded guilty in 2023 in federal court to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.
U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel called the losses “staggering” as she handed down Nur’s sentence, adding “public trust in government programs has significantly decreased.”