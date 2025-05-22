Woman sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $5 million in Feeding Our Future fraud scheme

Sahra Nur, 63, received her term Tuesday in the U.S. District Court of Minnesota after pleading guilty in 2023 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. Nur, a co-owner of S&S Catering, admitted in court that the food site claimed to have provided 1.2 million meals to children from September 2020 through April 2021 but served only “a fraction” of that number despite receiving federal reimbursement.