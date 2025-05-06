‘Ringleader’ in Feeding Our Future fraud case to change plea in juror bribery charges

A man a jury found guilty in the Feeding Our Future fraud trial last year has filed a notice in U.S. District Court to change his not guilty plea next month in charges related to an attempted bribe of a juror.
Abdiaziz Farah, 36, of Savage was one of five defendants charged in the juror bribery case and pleaded not guilty last year to three federal counts. In a filing Tuesday, he notified the court of his intent to change his plea at a hearing June 4.
The move comes just days after Abdiaziz Farah’s brother, Said Farah, 42, of Minneapolis, also notified the court of his intent to change his plea in the bribery case. If the brothers plead guilty, all five defendants charged in the bribe attempt will have pleaded guilty.
The bribery investigation unfolded near the closing of the seven-week fraud trial last year, when Ladan Ali of Seattle dropped off a bag of $120,000 in cash at the home of a juror in an attempt to persuade her to acquit the defendants.
Court records alleged Ali was recruited by one of the men on trial, Abdimajid Nur of Shakopee, and was driven to the juror’s home by Abdulkarim Farah of Minneapolis, the brother of Abdiaziz Farah and Said Farah.
In early April, Abdulkarim Farah pleaded guilty in the bribe case while both Ali and Nur pleaded guilty last year.
During last year’s trial, prosecutors deemed Abdiaziz Farah the ringleader of the massive meal fraud scheme, with his Shakopee restaurant at the center. He was among the five people convicted by the jury. Jurors acquitted two others, including his brother, Said Farah.