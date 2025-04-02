Brother of Feeding Our Future defendants pleads guilty for role in juror bribe

The brother of two men who stood trial in the massive Feeding Our Future fraud scheme pleaded guilty Wednesday for his role in the attempted bribery of a juror last year.
Abdulkarim Farah drove a woman to a juror’s house last year to drop off a bag of $120,000 in cash in an attempted bribe to get the juror to acquit his brothers.
In front of U.S. District Judge David Doty, Farah agreed to plead guilty to one count of bribery of a juror, a felony, in the scheme. The charge carries up to 15 years in prison, Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson said during the hearing.
“Do you think you are guilty?” Doty asked in court.
“Yes, your honor,” Farah responded.
The rare incident, the first attempted bribe of a juror in Minnesota in more than 60 years, was condemned by prosecutors as an attack on the justice system and led the judge in the case to sequester jurors for their safety as they deliberated on a verdict last year. Extra security measures were also added to the courtroom then as well as in a separate trial last month.
A sentencing date for Farah has not yet been set.
Defense attorney Kevin DeVore previously said Farah, who was born in the U.S. and is a citizen, is the half-brother of the two men who were on trial.