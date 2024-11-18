Court filing describes chaotic messaging around attempted $120,000 bribe in Feeding Our Future trial

In June, a federal grand jury indicted Nur, Ali and the three Farah brothers on charges of conspiracy to bribe a juror, bribery of a juror and corruptly influencing a juror. Abdiaziz Farah was also charged with one count of obstruction of justice. Ali pleaded guilty earlier this year to federal criminal charges for her role in the bribery and faces a possible sentence of five to six years in prison. In July, Nur pleaded guilty to one count of bribing a juror.