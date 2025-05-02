Minneapolis man to change not guilty plea in Feeding Our Future juror bribery case

A Minneapolis man acquitted by a federal jury in last year’s Feeding Our Future fraud case but later charged in an attempted bribe of a juror filed a notice in U.S. District Court on Friday that he intends to change his not guilty plea this month in the bribe case.
Said Shafii Farah was one of five people charged, along with his two brothers, in the juror bribery case last year. He pleaded not guilty last year to three federal charges but will change his plea at a hearing May 14. If he pleads guilty, he will be the fourth defendant to do so.
The bribery charges came after a jury found Farah not guilty for his role in the massive meal fraud scheme, running a Minneapolis wholesaler with another defendant.
The night before the final closing arguments were made in the seven-week fraud trial last summer, Ladan Ali of Seattle dropped off a bag of $120,000 in cash at the home of a juror, aiming to persuade her to acquit the defendants.
She was allegedly recruited by one of the men on trial, Abdimajid Nur of Shakopee, and was driven to the juror’s home by Abdulkarim Farah of Minneapolis, the brother of Said Farah and Abdiaziz Farah of Savage, the two brothers who were on trial.
In early April, Abdulkarim Farah pleaded guilty in the case while both Ali and Nur pleaded guilty last year. Abdiaziz Farah, the accused ringleader of the fraud scheme, has pleaded not guilty to the bribery charges. The four men remain jailed; Ali is on supervised release.