News & Politics

Minneapolis man to change not guilty plea in Feeding Our Future juror bribery case

If Said Farah pleads guilty, he would be the fourth of the five defendants to plead guilty in the attempted juror bribe case.

By Sarah Nelson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 2, 2025 at 5:07PM
Said Shafii Farah, center, walks into the federal courthouse with his attorneys Clayton Carlson, left, and Steve Schleicher in April 2024. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A Minneapolis man acquitted by a federal jury in last year’s Feeding Our Future fraud case but later charged in an attempted bribe of a juror filed a notice in U.S. District Court on Friday that he intends to change his not guilty plea this month in the bribe case.

Said Shafii Farah was one of five people charged, along with his two brothers, in the juror bribery case last year. He pleaded not guilty last year to three federal charges but will change his plea at a hearing May 14. If he pleads guilty, he will be the fourth defendant to do so.

The bribery charges came after a jury found Farah not guilty for his role in the massive meal fraud scheme, running a Minneapolis wholesaler with another defendant.

The night before the final closing arguments were made in the seven-week fraud trial last summer, Ladan Ali of Seattle dropped off a bag of $120,000 in cash at the home of a juror, aiming to persuade her to acquit the defendants.

She was allegedly recruited by one of the men on trial, Abdimajid Nur of Shakopee, and was driven to the juror’s home by Abdulkarim Farah of Minneapolis, the brother of Said Farah and Abdiaziz Farah of Savage, the two brothers who were on trial.

In early April, Abdulkarim Farah pleaded guilty in the case while both Ali and Nur pleaded guilty last year. Abdiaziz Farah, the accused ringleader of the fraud scheme, has pleaded not guilty to the bribery charges. The four men remain jailed; Ali is on supervised release.

about the writer

about the writer

Sarah Nelson

Reporter

Sarah Nelson is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

Rochester

Race incident in Rochester involving slurs against little boy goes viral; alleged offender has raised $300K to relocate

View of skyline of downtown Rochester, Minn.

A Rochester woman’s racist remarks have gone viral, and a successful crowdfunding campaign purportedly started by the woman in the aftermath has shocked community leaders.

News & Politics

Minneapolis man to change not guilty plea in Feeding Our Future juror bribery case

card image

St. Paul

Police investigate homicide in St. Paul’s Frogtown neighborhood

card image