Ladan Ali, who dropped off a bag of $120,000 in cash to a juror in the federal Feeding Our Future trial last year in a shocking attempted bribe, will stay out of prison until her sentencing after violating the conditions of her release.
Woman charged in attempted Feeding Our Future juror bribe will remain out of custody after DWI
After a DWI arrest, Ali, 32, of Fridley was given a lengthy list of additional conditions for her release — including remote electronic alcohol monitoring and completing an alcohol assessment or treatment program — at a hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Doug Micko in St. Paul on Tuesday.
Ali pleaded guilty last September to bribery and is awaiting sentencing in that case. She could face a possible sentence of nearly five to six years in prison.
According to charges filed in Hennepin County District Court last month, a State Patrol trooper stopped Ali on Hwy. 62 on Feb. 14 after she had rear-ended another car on Hwy. 55 and fled the scene. According to the trooper who arrested her, she failed a field sobriety test and a breath test showed a blood alcohol content of 0.28%.
Micko indicated that Ali had already started a treatment program and there would be no additional hearings on the matter. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Svendsen agreed with the conditions, as did Ali’s lawyer, Eric Newmark.
The incident in June was the first attempted bribe of a juror in Minnesota in more than 60 years and led to extra security measures in last year’s trial and in another trial this month. Last week, new court documents revealed Ali also controlled a company that received at least $1.6 million from entities involved in the fraud scheme that’s at the center of the federal trials.
