Weinstein jury still has 1 charge to go after partial verdict in sex crimes retrial

NEW YORK — After a partial verdict in a chaotic day at Harvey Weinstein 's sex crimes retrial, jurors are due Thursday to return to deliberations on a remaining charge — if the foreperson will join in.
The jury delivered its partial verdict Wednesday, convicting the ex-studio boss of one of the top charges but acquitting him of another. Both charges concern accusations of forcing oral sex on women in 2006.
The jury of seven women and five men unanimously reached those decisions last Friday, the foreperson later told the judge. The verdict was delivered Wednesday only because Judge Curtis Farber asked whether there was agreement on any of the charges.
The group was stuck on the third charge: a rape accusation involving a woman who also said she had a consensual relationship with the Oscar-winning producer. Under New York law, the third-degree rape charge carries a lesser penalty than the other two counts.
Weinstein denies all the charges. In an unusual exchange with the judge during some legal arguments before the partial verdict was disclosed Wednesday, he insisted it was unfair to continue the trial after two jurors came forward with concerns about the proceedings.
''I can't be judged by a situation that's going on like this,'' said Weinstein, 73, saying the judge was ''endangering'' him.
Jury-room strains started leaking into public view Friday, when a juror asked to be excused because he felt another was being treated unfairly. Then Monday, the foreperson complained that other jurors were pushing people to change their minds and talking about information beyond the charges.
The man raised concerns again Wednesday. In a closed-door discussion with prosecutors, defense lawyers and the judge, the foreperson said another juror was yelling at him for sticking to his opinion and at one point vowed, ''You going to see me outside.''