Macalester hires Dartmouth assistant Rich Glesmann as new men’s basketball coach

Macalester has hired Dartmouth assistant coach Rich Glesmann as its next men’s basketball coach, multiple sources confirmed Wednesday.
He replaces Abe Woldeslassie at Macalester after Woldeslassie took an assistant coaching job in April with Tim Bergstraser, who Division I Denver hired from Minnesota State Moorhead after three 25-win seasons there.
Glesmann, who turns 47 on Sunday, coached 15 seasons as an assistant at Adelphi, Long Island-Brooklyn and Duquesne, from 2003 to 2017.
He then was a head coach for seven seasons in Japan’s B League with the Ehime Orange Vikings and Ibaraki Robots, ending in 2023.
Glesmann then came back to the U.S. and was a Dartmouth assistant last season. Macalester AD Donnie Brooks has connections at Dartmouth from his five years worked there more than a decade ago.
Woldeslassie has head coach for seven seasons at his alma mater, Division III Macalester. They won 35 games combined in 10 seasons before he was hired and won 66 games combined in his seven seasons as head coach.