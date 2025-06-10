Minnesota’s cannabis tax will be one of the highest in the nation after 50% hike

In the waning hours of a special session Tuesday morning, the Minnesota Senate gave final approval to a bill that includes a 50% increase of the state tax on recreational marijuana sales as regulators prepare to launch Minnesota’s legal cannabis market in the coming months.
The bill also repeals language in the Minnesota law that legalized adult-use marijuana requiring the state to share 20% of cannabis tax revenue with local governments.
The law changes, which come just days after state regulators held the first lotteries to begin awarding hundreds of cannabis business licenses, were part of a budget deal announced last month by Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders.
(Sign up for Nuggets, our free weekly email newsletter about legal cannabis in Minnesota.)
As Minnesota leaders seek to head off a possible multibillion-dollar budget deficit a few years from now, the changes are expected to generate more than $200 million in additional revenue for the state over the next four years, according to a Minnesota House analysis.
The bill now heads to Walz’s desk for his signature. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“It ends up being comparable to what a lot of other states that have legalized cannabis [have done],” said House Floor Leader Harry Niska, R-Ramsey, during a Monday news conference. “It’s where the governor originally had proposed to set it. The market really hasn’t rolled out yet legally, we’ll see how that goes going forward.”
The tax hike – from 10% to 15% – will shift Minnesota’s tax on retail sales of marijuana and hemp-derived cannabinoid products from one of the lowest in the nation to among the highest, according to data compiled by the Tax Foundation.