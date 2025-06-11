Minneapolis writer Kate DiCamillo will be at August screening of ‘Because of Winn-Dixie,’ based on her book

The Minneapolis writer will introduce a screening of the 2020 movie version of “Winn-Dixie,” which stars AnnaSophia Robb, Oscar winner Eva Marie Saint and musician Dave Matthews in the story of a girl who moves to a small Florida town with her father and befriends a dog she names Winn-Dixie (after the Southern grocery store chain). DiCamillo also will answer questions after the movie, which is set for 5 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Riverview Theatre, 3800 42nd Av. S. in Minneapolis.