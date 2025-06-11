Minneapolis writer Kate DiCamillo will be at August screening of ‘Because of Winn-Dixie,’ based on her book

Kate DiCamillo has a new book in September called “Lost Evangeline” but, before then, she’s celebrating the 25th anniversary of her first novel, “Because of Winn-Dixie.”
The Minneapolis writer will introduce a screening of the 2020 movie version of “Winn-Dixie,” which stars AnnaSophia Robb, Oscar winner Eva Marie Saint and musician Dave Matthews in the story of a girl who moves to a small Florida town with her father and befriends a dog she names Winn-Dixie (after the Southern grocery store chain). DiCamillo also will answer questions after the movie, which is set for 5 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Riverview Theatre, 3800 42nd Av. S. in Minneapolis.
DiCamillo — whose “The Tale of Despereaux,” “The Magician’s Elephant,” “Flora & Ulysses” and “The Tiger Rising” have all been made into films — is also scheduled to sign books at the event, which is co-sponsored by Red Balloon Bookshop. Tickets, which include a copy of either “Winn-Dixie” or DiCamillo’s “Ferris,” are $20. They are available at redballoonbookshop.com.