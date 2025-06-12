Orono senior Ava Hanneman hit a solid approach shot on the long par-3, hole No. 7, getting within about 3 feet of the hole. That shot kick-started her momentum for the final round. By the time she reached No. 17, she had a four-stroke lead.
Hanneman drew on her past state tournament experience and hard work to shoot 70 for a two-round total of 142 to take first place Wednesday at the Class 3A girls golf state tournament at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids. She pulled away from a tight leaderboard headed into the final round.
“Honestly, I was just trying to be patient with myself and let some things come to me,” Hanneman said. “This is the best way to finish it off.”
In the Class 3A boys tournament, Cretin-Derham Hall’s Sam Udovich shot a 68 to go with his Tuesday 66 and won the championship. It’s his second state title, after he won Class 2A for St. Croix Lutheran as a freshman.
Hanneman, who tied for third last year and is ranked first among Minnesota girls this season by the Minnesota Golf Association, finished ahead of St. Michael-Albertville freshman Abigail Labrador and Benilde-St. Margaret’s junior Alyssa Raghuveer, who tied for second at 146. Hanneman was a stroke back after the first round.
“She didn’t back into this,” Orono coach George Edellstein said. “She went out and got it.”
No. 1-ranked Minnetonka won its first girls golf team title, after taking third the past two years. The Skippers and two-time defending champion Maple Grove each shot a four-player total of 306 Wednesday, but Minnetonka had a 19-stroke lead after Day 1. The Skippers finished at 611 to the Crimson’s 630. Wayzata took third at 650.
After the awards ceremony, the Skippers doused each other — and coach Sara Martinson — in a water bottle celebration.