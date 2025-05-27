Things to know about the retrial of Karen Read in the killing of her police officer boyfriend

A crash reconstruction expert on Tuesday provided jurors his analysis of Karen Read's vehicle the night her boyfriend was killed in her second murder trial.
Read, 45, is accused of backing her SUV into her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, 46, and leaving him to die on a snowy night in the front yard of another officer's home after she dropped him off at a party there in January 2022. Her lawyers say she was framed in a police conspiracy and that someone inside the home that night killed him.
A mistrial was declared last year. Read's second trial on charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter and leaving the scene has so far appeared to follow similar contours to the first.
Vehicle data a point of contention
Before the jury was brought in Tuesday, Judson Welcher of the accident reconstruction, biomechanics and digital forensics company Aperture LLC took the stand for a last-minute voir dire — a process used to determine his competency and the evidence he planned on discussing.
Specifically, Read's defense attorneys pressed Welcher on changes made to a PowerPoint presentation Welcher was expected to give to the jury. Welcher said he ''removed a couple words'' from some of the slides and had talked to prosecutor Hank Brennan, who suggested edits to the presentation.
Welcher added that he also amended the PowerPoint after his colleague, Shanon Burgess, found ''better data'' surrounding when Read was maneuvering her SUV on the night O'Keefe died.
Read's lawyers had previously attempted to block Burgess's report from being presented to jurors and Aperture experts like Welcher from testifying. They accused the prosecution of committing a pretrial discovery violation. But Judge Beverly Cannone let the prosecution proceed.