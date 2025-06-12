High Schools

Eden Prairie and Rogers advance to boys volleyball state championship match

The Eagles and the Royals will play Thursday for the first MSHSL-sanctioned state title.

By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 12, 2025 at 1:06AM
(The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The finalists for the first MSHSL-sanctioned boys volleyball tournament are set.

Rogers, the No. 3 seed in the field, spotted No. 2 Eastview a victory in the first set of Wednesday’s first semifinal match at the University of St. Thomas, then won two close sets before closing out the match in the fourth set for a 22-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-19 victory.

Grant Anderson had 20 kills and Ethan Pierson added 13 for the Royals. Setter Trent Welle distributed the ball confidently for Rogers (26-1).

Rogers will face Eden Prairie in Thursday’s state tournament finale. The No. 1-seeded Eagles beat No. 4 Spring Lake Park in four sets, 19-25, 25-13, 25-16, 25-15.

Hardhik Kommalapati led Eden Prairie with 17 kills and Gabriel Hernandez had 11 for the Eagles (26-2), who stymied the Panthers at the net with 14 blocks.

Eden Prairie and Rogers have not met this season.

In the quarterfinals, Rogers defeated St. Paul Central in five sets to advance to Wednesday’s semifinal against No. 2 seed Eastview, which moved on with a three-set sweep of Hopkins/St. Louis Park.

Also in the quarterfinals, North St. Paul built a lead and rode it to a 25-17 first-set victory over Spring Lake Park. Spring Lake Park climbed out of a three-point hole to take the second set 26-24 and even the match, then pulled out a 3-1 victory.

No. 1 seed Eden Prairie advanced to the semifinals with a 3-0 sweep of Park Center.

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Star Tribune. 

