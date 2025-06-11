Twins claim lefthanded reliever Joey Wentz off waivers from Pirates

The Twins worked the waiver wire Wednesday, plucking reliever Joey Wentz from the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The 27-year-old lefthander was 2-1 with a 4.15 ERA in 19 games (26 innings) for the Pirates before being designated for assignment on June 7.
He appeared in a career-high 46 games last season with the Pirates and Detroit Tigers. In parts of four major-league seasons he is 8-18 with a 5.40 ERA, 220 strikeouts and 104 walks in 231⅔ innings.
Wentz, from Lawrence, Kansas, was the 40th overall pick in the 2016 MLB draft out of high school and signed with Atlanta for a $3.05 million bonus. He went to Detroit at the trade deadline in 2019 when the Braves acquired Shane Greene, and made his major league debut in 2022 as a starter.
The Tigers DFA’d him last season and the Pirates picked him up in September.
To make room on the 40-man roster, Pablo López was placed on the 60-day injured list. The ace righthander has a grade 2 strain of the teres major muscle in his right shoulder.
Wentz will report for Thursday’s day game against the Rangers at Target Field, and the Twins will make a corresponding move before that game.