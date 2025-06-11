Twins

Twins claim lefthanded reliever Joey Wentz off waivers from Pirates

Pablo López will go on the 60-day injured list to make room for Wentz, a former Detroit Tiger, on the 40-man roster.

By Phil Miller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 11, 2025 at 7:17PM
Joey Wentz pitches for the Pirates against the Phillies on May 16 in Philadelphia. (Chris Szagola/The Associated Press)

The Twins worked the waiver wire Wednesday, plucking reliever Joey Wentz from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 27-year-old lefthander was 2-1 with a 4.15 ERA in 19 games (26 innings) for the Pirates before being designated for assignment on June 7.

He appeared in a career-high 46 games last season with the Pirates and Detroit Tigers. In parts of four major-league seasons he is 8-18 with a 5.40 ERA, 220 strikeouts and 104 walks in 231⅔ innings.

Wentz, from Lawrence, Kansas, was the 40th overall pick in the 2016 MLB draft out of high school and signed with Atlanta for a $3.05 million bonus. He went to Detroit at the trade deadline in 2019 when the Braves acquired Shane Greene, and made his major league debut in 2022 as a starter.

The Tigers DFA’d him last season and the Pirates picked him up in September.

To make room on the 40-man roster, Pablo López was placed on the 60-day injured list. The ace righthander has a grade 2 strain of the teres major muscle in his right shoulder.

Wentz will report for Thursday’s day game against the Rangers at Target Field, and the Twins will make a corresponding move before that game.

about the writer

about the writer

Phil Miller

Reporter

Phil Miller has covered the Twins for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2013. Previously, he covered the University of Minnesota football team, and from 2007-09, he covered the Twins for the Pioneer Press.

See Moreicon

More from Twins

See More

Twins

Twins claim lefthanded reliever Joey Wentz off waivers from Pirates

card image

Pablo López will go on the 60-day injured list to make room for Wentz, a former Detroit Tiger, on the 40-man roster.

Twins

Twins fall 16-4 in Texas buzzsaw massacre

card image

Twins

Adams returns to Class AAA St. Paul with encouragement ringing in his ears

card image