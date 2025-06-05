Twins ace Pablo López prepares for monthslong absence

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. − Pablo López has already started his rehab.
“I got a crazy lower-body workout in today already,” the Twins’ ace starter said with a rueful smile. “I will find ways to stay healthy.”
Too bad he couldn’t do so a day earlier. López walked off the mound Tuesday, when he felt soreness in his shoulder, and on Wednesday he learned what that soreness meant: He has suffered a Grade 2 strain of the teres major, a muscle that attaches to the scapula in his shoulder.
It’s the same condition that Joe Ryan experienced last Aug. 7, and the prognosis is the same. It will take two or three months to heal, which was season-ending for Ryan, but gives López reasonable assurance that he will pitch again this season.
Like Ryan a year ago, the pain López feels doesn’t seem nearly so serious.
“I hated it. I hated the idea yesterday, I hate it today. I’m going to hate every single second and day of it,” López said. “I was hopeful, based on the things I felt, the way I was feeling this morning. I was like, ‘It feels more like soreness really than anything.’”
But it’s far more serious, and a serious blow to the Twins, too. They have the pitching depth to get through his absence — David Festa was flown to Sacramento, presumable to start Thursday’s finale with the A’s — but not many pitchers can equal López’s 2.84 ERA.
“It’s obviously not something that any of us want to see, Pablo first and all of us as well, but we’re not sitting here having dire thoughts,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We fully expect him to be back this year and pitching for us a good amount. We’re going to stay optimistic and let him do his thing.”