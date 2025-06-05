WEST SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Ryan Jeffers homered in the first inning and Harrison Bader connected in the fifth, and that’s really all you need to know to figure out how the Twins did Wednesday night.
Sure, they added three runs in the final two innings, but the Twins had already fulfilled their most predictive requirement for victory. When the Twins hit more than one home run this season, they are 17-0, including Wednesday’s 6-1 romp at Sutter Health Park.
OK, visiting Sacramento is a pretty good indicator of victory, too. The Athletics, taking the long way to a new park in Las Vegas three or more years from now, fell to 9-22 in their minor league temporary home.
And yes, simply playing the Athletics is a pretty good clue that you’re going to win, too. The A’s have lost nine games in a row, 20 of their last 21 and 24 of their last 27.
The Twins are certainly enjoying their visit here, having outscored the A’s 26-8 over three games, with one more game to come Thursday afternoon. And could you blame the Twins for looking forward to the A’s visit to Target Field in late August?
For a team that has scored fewer than three runs 21 times this season — and gone 1-20 in them — hitting in California’s capital city is a blast for the Twins. And their manager believes it could carry over in more run-averse locales.