Twins

Pair of home runs help Twins roll to another victory over Athletics, 6-1

Ryan Jeffers and Harrison Bader homered for the Twins, who improved to 17-0 this season when they go deep more than once.

By Phil Miller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 5, 2025 at 4:52AM
The Twins' Ryan Jeffers hits a solo home run during the first inning against the Athletics on Wednesday night in West Sacramento, Calif. (Sergio Estrada/The Associated Press)

WEST SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Ryan Jeffers homered in the first inning and Harrison Bader connected in the fifth, and that’s really all you need to know to figure out how the Twins did Wednesday night.

Sure, they added three runs in the final two innings, but the Twins had already fulfilled their most predictive requirement for victory. When the Twins hit more than one home run this season, they are 17-0, including Wednesday’s 6-1 romp at Sutter Health Park.

OK, visiting Sacramento is a pretty good indicator of victory, too. The Athletics, taking the long way to a new park in Las Vegas three or more years from now, fell to 9-22 in their minor league temporary home.

And yes, simply playing the Athletics is a pretty good clue that you’re going to win, too. The A’s have lost nine games in a row, 20 of their last 21 and 24 of their last 27.

The Twins are certainly enjoying their visit here, having outscored the A’s 26-8 over three games, with one more game to come Thursday afternoon. And could you blame the Twins for looking forward to the A’s visit to Target Field in late August?

BOXSCORE: Twins 6, Athletics 1

MLB standings

For a team that has scored fewer than three runs 21 times this season — and gone 1-20 in them — hitting in California’s capital city is a blast for the Twins. And their manager believes it could carry over in more run-averse locales.

“It’s helpful. It definitely helps guys [gain] some confidence,” Rocco Baldelli said. “It helps guys trust that just having good at-bats leads to positive things. Just keep having good at-bats on the offensive end, and good things will likely come.”

They certainly did Wednesday. Just five pitches into his first career start, opener Justin Sterner left a two-strike fastball at the top of the strike zone and in the middle of the plate. Exactly where Ryan Jeffers likes it.

His swing propelled the baseball over the A’s clubhouse in left-center field, a 414-foot blast that gave Jeffers four homers on the season, each of them on the road.

Related Coverage

Twins

Twins starter López has Grade 2 shoulder strain, expected to miss 2-3 months

Twins

Festa gets his wake-up calls and joins Twins in Sacramento

Twins

Willi Castro homers twice as Twins rout A’s 10-3

In the fifth, facing Jeffrey Springs, normally an A’s starter, Royce Lewis led off with a sharp single to left. Bader missed a couple of changeups, but on a 2-2 count, he blasted a slider 391 feet for his sixth homer this year.

Twins starter Zebby Matthews gave up one run in five innings Wednesday night and earned the win. (Sergio Estrada/The Associated Press)

As they have in each of the first two games here, the Twins kept adding on in the late innings. In the eighth, Jeffers drew a one-out walk, then went to third base on Trevor Larnach’s single. But he was waved home when the ball popped out of center fielder Denzel Clarke’s glove and hit his foot, kicking backward several feet for an error.

Two batters later, pinch-runner Kody Clemens scored on Willi Castro’s single, giving the Twins a 5-1 lead.

And in the ninth, after Christian Vázquez and Byron Buxton walked, Jeffers drove a hit the opposite way, driving in Vázquez with the Twins’ final run.

All the offense made a winner of Zebby Matthews, who gave up one run over five innings. That came in the fifth, when Lawrence Butler hit a two-out single and Jacob Wilson doubled him home.

Four Twins relievers pitched an inning each, racking up the strikeouts. With Louie Varland and Griffin Jax each striking out the side, the bullpen totaled 10 whiffs in four innings.

about the writer

about the writer

Phil Miller

Reporter

Phil Miller has covered the Twins for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2013. Previously, he covered the University of Minnesota football team, and from 2007-09, he covered the Twins for the Pioneer Press.

See Moreicon

More from Twins

See More

Twins

Pair of home runs help Twins roll to another victory over Athletics, 6-1

card image

Ryan Jeffers and Harrison Bader homered in Sacramento for the Twins, who improved to 17-0 this season when they go deep more than once.

Twins

Twins starter López has Grade 2 shoulder strain, expected to miss 2-3 months

card image

Twins

Festa gets his wake-up calls and joins Twins in Sacramento

card image