Twins reliever Jhoan Duran receives recognition for his marvelous May

“Big league stadiums, you don’t have the ball dancing like these balls are moving here,” center fielder Byron Buxton said. Case in point, Buxton said: Lawrence Butler’s three-run homer off Joe Ryan, which passed just out of reach over his head. “Joe’s best fastball of the day? And it gets out? That’s like so backwards for me. Where you get in a big league stadium, that same ball, I’m catching it at the warning track.”