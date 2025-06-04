Twins reliever Jhoan Duran receives recognition for his marvelous May

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Jhoan Duran made a number of adjustments to his pitching mechanics during spring training this year, making minor adjustments in how he grips a couple of pitches, how he shifts his weight as he strides forward from his back leg — and one modification to his to his windup that’s perhaps more noticeable to fans watching him pitch.
“I pull my hands more wide now [than in previous years], then tap my glove,” the Twins righthander said last weekend in Seattle. “When I do this, I feel more ready. I’m in rhythm. It helps, 100 percent.”
Nobody is saying that the new quirk in his windup — one that Caleb Thielbar also adopted two years ago — has made him the best reliever in baseball. Then again, Duran got some surprising news Tuesday morning when his wife, Aida, called.
“She said [it was on] the news. She told me, hey, you won pitcher of the month,” Duran said. “I said, ‘Really?’ She said, ‘Yeah!’ ”
Technically, he was named American League reliever of the month for May, becoming the first Twin to earn the monthly prize since the team’s all-time saves leader, Joe Nathan, who won in July 2006, July 2008 and June 2009. The last Twins pitcher to receive a monthly honor was Francisco Liriano in April 2010.
Duran threw 15 innings in May and allowed only one earned run, an 0.60 ERA, while striking out 20. He went 4-1 and saved seven games in eight chances.
His best month ever?
“I think so. It’s the first time I’ve won that, so maybe it’s the best month I’ve had,” Duran, who will receive a plaque from MLB for the honor, said with a shrug. “I don’t know. I don’t see my numbers. I don’t know how they decide.”