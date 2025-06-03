WEST SACRAMENTO, CALIF. – Royce Lewis wore the acupuncture patch that Byron Buxton uses to avoid stiff necks. He tried the nose-opening strips that Carlos Correa wears to improve his breathing during games. He needed neither of them for medical reasons.
It’s just what you do when you’re batting .127.
“I wasn’t a superstitious guy, but I’m trying to get something going positively,” Lewis explained. “I wanted Buck’s superpowers, and I got the nose piece for Carlos’ superpowers. They didn’t work. I’ve just got to [find] Royce’s superpowers.”
They haven’t been much in evidence lately. On Sunday, Lewis became the first Twins position player ever to slog through more than one 0-for-30 slump in his career. He hasn’t had a hit in two weeks, and against the Mariners, manager Rocco Baldelli sent pinch-hitter Brooks Lee to bat for Lewis, something that would never have happened before this season.
“I just want to get back to being comfortable Royce. We were searching a little too much, and I just felt off,” Lewis said of his ongoing search for hard-hit balls and, yes, actual hits. “I’ll say it: I slump. A lot of people slump. Everyone slumps. Hopefully I play long enough to slump 100 more times.”
But first, he’s got to get through this one.
“If anything right now, I’m over-swinging. I’m swinging way too hard, and then it feels like your head starts bouncing up and down and you start missing pitches you normally want to hit,” Lewis said. “I’m trying to slow it down a little bit.”
He takes heart in the experience of others, reassuring examples of good players going through difficult times. When Aaron Judge came to Target Field last May, he remembers, the New York Yankee outfielder was batting .235 and hearing plenty of criticism. Judge went 7-for-11 in the series with five doubles and a homer.