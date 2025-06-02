Twins

Twins-Athletics series preview: Pitching probables, injury report, TV-radio information

The four-game series is at the minor-league home of the Sacramento River Cats.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 2, 2025 at 3:58PM
A's shortstop Jacob Wilson is the early favorite for American League rookie of the year. (Lynne Sladky/The Associated Press)

Twins at Oakland Athletics

FOUR-GAME SERIES AT SUTTER HEALTH PARK, SACRAMENTO

All games on twins.tv, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Monday, 9:05 p.m.: RHP Joe Ryan (5-2, 2.57 ERA) vs. RHP Luis Severino (1-4, 3.89)

Tuesday, 9:05 p.m.: RHP Pablo López (4-3, 2.75 ERA) vs. TBD

Wednesday, 9:05 p.m.: RHP Zebby Matthews (0-1, 6.43 ERA) vs. TBD

Thursday, 2:35 p.m.: RHP Bailey Ober (4-1, 3.48 ERA) vs. TBD

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (31-27) conclude a 10-game, 11-day road trip with four games in Sacramento, Calif. ... The Twins are 2-4 on the trip after going 1-2 at Tampa Bay and 1-2 at Seattle. A 2-1 loss to the Mariners on Sunday in Seattle dropped the Twins to 13-19 on the road this season. ... The Twins are 5-4 against A.L. West teams this season.

The Twins went 6-1 against the Athletics last season — sweeping a four-game series at Target Field and going 2-1 in Oakland. Ober was the winning pitcher in two of the games. ... 3B Royce Lewis is in an 0-for-30 slump after ending an 0-for-36 slump in May.

OF Matt Wallner went 2-for-6 with a home run in two games in Seattle after returning from the injured list. He had been sidelined since April 16. ... 1B Ty France has hit safely in 11 of his past 13 games. France was 2-for-4 on Sunday. … LHP Danny Coulombe (left forearm extensor strain), sidelined since May 18, is out.

ATHLETICS UPDATE

The Athletics (23-37) have lost 17 of their past 18 games and have the second worst record in MLB behind Colorado’s 4-24. ... The Athletics are 9-19 in their temporary home in Sacramento. The ballpark is also home to the Sacramento River Cats, the Triple-A farm team of the San Francisco Giants.

SS Jacob Wilson leads MLB rookies in average (.357), hits (80), RBI (32) and extra-base hits (19). Wilson, 23, the Athletics first-round pick (sixth overall) in 2023, ranks second overall in MLB in majors in hits (80) and third in average (.357). Wilson, who batted .368 in May, was 4-for-4 with an RBI on Sunday. Struck out only 14 times in 224 at-bats — only former Twin Luis Arraez, now with San Diego, has fewer strikeouts (5 in 204) per plate appearance.

Former Twins OF Brent Rooker is 17-for-40 (.425) with three home runs and eight RBI in his last 10 games. On the season, Rooker is hitting .267 with 13 HR and 31 RBI. ... 2B Zack Gelof (stress reaction in ribs), who has been sidelined since March 26, could begin assignment this week.

Former Twins 3B Gio Urshela (left hamstring strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list on May 23. He has not resumed baseball activity yet. ... 1B Nick Kurtz (left hip flexor strain), who has been sidelined since May 25, is expected back in mid-June.

