Twins-Athletics series preview: Pitching probables, injury report, TV-radio information

SS Jacob Wilson leads MLB rookies in average (.357), hits (80), RBI (32) and extra-base hits (19). Wilson, 23, the Athletics first-round pick (sixth overall) in 2023, ranks second overall in MLB in majors in hits (80) and third in average (.357). Wilson, who batted .368 in May, was 4-for-4 with an RBI on Sunday. Struck out only 14 times in 224 at-bats — only former Twin Luis Arraez, now with San Diego, has fewer strikeouts (5 in 204) per plate appearance.