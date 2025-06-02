Sports

Podcast: Patrick Reusse on Twins drama and the struggles of Royce Lewis

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which included three dramatic Twins games (but only one win) in Seattle.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 2, 2025 at 2:41PM
Minnesota Twins' Royce Lewis strikes out swinging during the ninth inning Friday. (Ryan Sun)

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which included three dramatic Twins games (but only one win) in Seattle. Along the way, Royce Lewis continued to struggle. Does he need to be sent back to the minors?

Plus they get into the Wolves offseason and Chris Finch’s curious quote about needing to expand the playing rotation.

And the Lynx are undefeated while the Loons finally won in Seattle.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

