Podcast: Patrick Reusse on Twins drama and the struggles of Royce Lewis

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which included three dramatic Twins games (but only one win) in Seattle. Along the way, Royce Lewis continued to struggle. Does he need to be sent back to the minors?
Plus they get into the Wolves offseason and Chris Finch’s curious quote about needing to expand the playing rotation.
And the Lynx are undefeated while the Loons finally won in Seattle.
