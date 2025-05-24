Ty France hadn’t homered in any game at Target Field. Well, at least not until the ninth inning Friday.
France hammered a first-pitch slider from Kansas City Royals reliever Lucas Erceg to deliver a 3-1, walkoff win in their series opener at Target Field. It was the first walkoff homer from a Twins batter since Christian Vázquez on July 7, 2024.
In a game including little offense, a pitchers’ duel between Pablo López and Kansas City Royals rookie Noah Cameron, it was fitting that it ended on one swing.
Carlos Correa beat out an infield single with one out in the ninth inning before France blasted a 403-foot homer to center. Teammates mobbed France around home plate.
The Twins had lost seven of their past eight games against the Royals, dating to last year.
Correa received an ovation from the Target Field crowd, an announced 22,391 fans, when he stepped into the batter’s box for his first at-bat after a stint on the seven-day concussion injured list. Two pitches later, Correa bashed a solo home run beyond the wall in left-center field and the cheers grew louder.
It was Correa’s third home run of the season, belting an elevated fastball from Cameron, a lefthander with a five-pitch mix. Chris Paddack lightly placed the team’s Roman-style home run helmet upon Correa’s head in the dugout.
The Twins didn’t have any other answers for Cameron, a 25-year-old who completed his third big-league start. Cameron gave up only four hits in 6⅔ innings while striking out eight.