Twins

Twins’ Carlos Correa details his concussion and bouts of dizziness as he returns to the lineup

Carlos Correa, speaking to reporters for the first time since he and Byron Buxton collided, said, “My thoughts were slow” in the days after the injury.

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 23, 2025 at 11:47PM
Carlos Correa, shown during a game against San Francisco in early May, is back in the Twins lineup after treatment for a concussion. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Eight days after Carlos Correa collided with Byron Buxton on a shallow fly ball in Baltimore, Correa was back in the Twins lineup.

Correa was activated from the seven-day concussion injured list Friday before the Twins’ series opener against the Kansas City Royals at Target Field. Buxton remains under Major League Baseball’s concussion protocols, though he ramped up his level of activities Friday and did some running.

“The first couple of days, it was definitely weird because it was the first [concussion] I’ve ever had,” Correa said. “But I started feeling better the fourth, fifth day and here we are.”

Correa, speaking to reporters for the first time since his collision with Buxton, said the sun played a factor in how they went after Cedric Mullins’ fly ball to center field.

“It was cloudy for the first two innings, and that half-inning the sun decided to come out,” Correa said. “The ball was right in the sun for me, so I was angling on the side, and then when I went to make my move to get into the sun and catch it, that’s when [Buxton] called me off.

“I moved out of the way, and it happened that he caught it and he moved the same way. It’s unfortunate. You don’t want it to happen, but a play like that happens very rarely where we both are going after that ball. It was just one of those where it was a perfect storm and everything lined up for us to collide.”

Correa heard Buxton call for the ball, so he tried to slide to his right. When Buxton secured the catch, he moved in the same direction. Buxton’s head hit Correa’s shoulder and the back of Correa’s head. Correa believes his brain injury was caused from the whiplash he sustained on the play.

The Twins placed Correa on the concussion list the next day after Correa attempted to do pregame drills at the ballpark.

“Dizziness, headaches, foggy,” Correa said about his symptoms, which lasted for two or three days. “My thoughts were slow. It was definitely very different from where I usually am.”

With Correa’s return at shortstop, the Twins plan to use Willi Castro more often in the outfield, particularly until Buxton and Matt Wallner return to the team. Brooks Lee, who started at shortstop in Correa’s absence, was in the lineup at second base Friday.

“Everyone is excited to have [Correa] back,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Both sides of the ball, we’re going to get better. You just never know when you deal with any sort of head injury and the recovery, you really do have to play it slow and play it day-by-day. We got to a really good point, and he feels great, so it was very clear the time was now that we could activate him.”

Related Coverage

Twins

Twins have found fill-in heroes in righting the ship over the past three weeks

Twins

Twins split unique 'doubleheader' with Guardians

Twins

Twins' Royce Lewis heating up offensively after slow start

Jeffers hits into more playing time

Ryan Jeffers, batting leadoff against a lefty starting pitcher Friday, started four of the previous five games as the club’s designated hitter.

It was partially out of necessity with several key members of the lineup out with injuries, but it’s an acknowledgement of how well he’s been hitting.

In 15 games this month, entering Friday, Jeffers was batting .296 with two homers, eight RBI and a .387 on-base percentage through 62 plate appearances.

“He’s really confident in his approach, and he’s carrying his plan into the game right now,” Baldelli said. “You can actually see it. You know what he’s trying to do before the game, then the game starts and it’s like, ‘Oh, there it is.’ You’re literally watching him execute at-bats just very, very well, and when he gets his pitch that he’s looking for, he’s hammering it.”

Jeffers has yet to hit for as much power as in previous years, but he’s on track to post a career-high walk rate and a career-low strikeout rate.

Etc.

  • Injured Twins reliever Michael Tonkin resumed playing catch this week after two cortisone shots for tendinitis in his right biceps. Tonkin, who has not pitched for the Twins this season, made six appearances on a rehab assignment before he was shut down.
    • David Festa was scheduled to make his first Class AAA start since May 6 after he dealt with arm fatigue.
      about the writer

      about the writer

      Bobby Nightengale

      Minnesota Twins reporter

      Bobby Nightengale joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in May, 2023, after covering the Reds for the Cincinnati Enquirer for five years. He's a graduate of Bradley University.

      See Moreicon

      More from Twins

      See More

      Twins

      Correa details his concussion and bouts of dizziness as he returns to Twins lineup

      card image

      Speaking to reporters for the first time since he and Byron Buxton collided, the shortstop said, “My thoughts were slow” in the days after the injury.

      Twins

      Twins-Royals series preview: Radio-TV information, starting pitchers, injury report

      card image

      Sports

      Minnesota sports stars reflect on George Floyd's legacy

      card image