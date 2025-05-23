Eight days after Carlos Correa collided with Byron Buxton on a shallow fly ball in Baltimore, Correa was back in the Twins lineup.
Correa was activated from the seven-day concussion injured list Friday before the Twins’ series opener against the Kansas City Royals at Target Field. Buxton remains under Major League Baseball’s concussion protocols, though he ramped up his level of activities Friday and did some running.
“The first couple of days, it was definitely weird because it was the first [concussion] I’ve ever had,” Correa said. “But I started feeling better the fourth, fifth day and here we are.”
Correa, speaking to reporters for the first time since his collision with Buxton, said the sun played a factor in how they went after Cedric Mullins’ fly ball to center field.
“It was cloudy for the first two innings, and that half-inning the sun decided to come out,” Correa said. “The ball was right in the sun for me, so I was angling on the side, and then when I went to make my move to get into the sun and catch it, that’s when [Buxton] called me off.
“I moved out of the way, and it happened that he caught it and he moved the same way. It’s unfortunate. You don’t want it to happen, but a play like that happens very rarely where we both are going after that ball. It was just one of those where it was a perfect storm and everything lined up for us to collide.”
Correa heard Buxton call for the ball, so he tried to slide to his right. When Buxton secured the catch, he moved in the same direction. Buxton’s head hit Correa’s shoulder and the back of Correa’s head. Correa believes his brain injury was caused from the whiplash he sustained on the play.
The Twins placed Correa on the concussion list the next day after Correa attempted to do pregame drills at the ballpark.