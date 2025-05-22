Twins have found fill-in heroes in righting the ship over the past three weeks

Twins pitchers have given up only 54 runs and 12 home runs in May, both totals the lowest among the 30 MLB teams. They are one of seven big-league teams averaging at least one strikeout per inning this month, and their 44 walks issued are bettered in the AL only by Kansas City’s 37. And their 2.85 ERA in May is their second-best mark for a single month this century, bettered only by the Santana-and-Liriano heyday of June 2006 (2.76).