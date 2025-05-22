Twins have found fill-in heroes in righting the ship over the past three weeks

Given that these are the Twins, this notion may seem absurdly optimistic. But it’s worth noting that their hottest two-week stretch of baseball in 34 years, a streak that propelled the team out from among baseball’s lost causes, might soon be surpassed by a Twins circumstance even more rare:
Health.
Carlos Correa appears likely to rejoin the active roster on Friday, after the team cleared a spot on its major league roster, without further explanation, by returning infielder Ryan Fitzgerald back to Class AAA St. Paul. Byron Buxton and Correa, sidelined since their collision in Baltimore on May 15, are eligible to come off the concussion list this weekend, and head athletic trainer Nick Paparesta said Wednesday that “Byron is a little bit behind Carlos,” whose concussion symptoms “are gone.”
Demoting Fitzgerald, a 30-year-old infielder who went 0-for-3 with the Twins in his first big-league action, indicates that it’s an infielder who is returning, though the Twins will wait until Friday, when the Royals arrive for a weekend series, to announce the corresponding move. Correa took batting practice and infield drills Wednesday, further signaling his return.
There is no sign that Buxton’s concussion will require a significantly longer treatment, so he could return during the 10-game road trip that begins on Monday. And in St. Paul, Matt Wallner was scheduled to play right field on Thursday night, the weather-delayed first day of his rehab assignment. Wallner, who hasn’t played since straining his left hamstring on April 15, figures to need at least a week to prepare to resume his season.
Once he is back in the Twins lineup? It’s possible, against all odds and their own history, that the Twins will utilize a roster completely assembled on the basis of talent and helping to win games, not dictated by injuries.
Wallner, after all, was injured before Royce Lewis made his own injury-deferred debut on May 6. Edouard Julien, Jose Miranda and Mickey Gasper are no longer on the active roster, but their demotions were based on performance, not health.
In other words, the Twins — coming off a 13-game winning streak — might soon field the best team they can, the team they planned to challenge for the AL Central title.