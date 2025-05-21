One man’s quest to mark a historic St. Paul ballpark

Downtown St. Paul used to be fun, if you ask Stew Thornley.
A century ago, where today Interstates 94 and 35E tangle below state office buildings, there once stood a tiny ballpark where a generation of St. Paulites gathered to cheer on teams like the barnstorming St. Paul Colored Gophers.
The park is long gone. But Thornley wants to make sure its memory won’t keep fading, by getting a plaque installed.
“We need to give recognition to those entertainment facilities that are long gone,” Thornley said, and the way of life that revolved around the local baseball fields.
Thornley is a baseball history fanatic who has published books on the Minneapolis Millers and the history of baseball in Minnesota. He also researches old parks and has raised funds for plaques to commemorate them.
Around the turn of the 20th century, St. Paul had several baseball fields around downtown and Frogtown. There was the Athletic Park in the area now called the West Side Flats. The Fort Street Grounds were on today’s W. 7th Street near St. Clair Avenue. A park on University Avenue and Lexington Parkway hosted Sunday baseball games, Thornley said, just far enough from churches so rowdy fans would not to upset the devout. For a couple of seasons in the 1890s, Comiskey Park was on Dale Street, before Charles Comiskey moved the St. Paul Saints to Chicago and renamed them the White Sox.
And then, on Minnesota Street, there was the downtown “pillbox” stadium, so called because it was so small that there was barely a strip of outfield. Hitting a ball out over the fence along the first or third base lines was only considered a single, Thornley said, and marks at 235 feet outside the field distinguished a home run.
Extra steps
Commemorating the “pillbox” park is a little more complicated than marking others, Thornley said, because the site is now part of the State Capitol complex, roughly where the state Department of Health now stands.