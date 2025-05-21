One man’s quest to mark a historic St. Paul ballpark

Around the turn of the 20th century, St. Paul had several baseball fields around downtown and Frogtown. There was the Athletic Park in the area now called the West Side Flats. The Fort Street Grounds were on today’s W. 7th Street near St. Clair Avenue. A park on University Avenue and Lexington Parkway hosted Sunday baseball games, Thornley said, just far enough from churches so rowdy fans would not to upset the devout. For a couple of seasons in the 1890s, Comiskey Park was on Dale Street, before Charles Comiskey moved the St. Paul Saints to Chicago and renamed them the White Sox.