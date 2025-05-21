Twins split a unique ‘doubleheader’ with Guardians on a rainy day at Target Field

Clemens gave the Twins the fourth-inning lead with a liner that Nolan Jones turned into an RBI triple, then lined one past Angel Martínez in the ninth, leading the Twins to their 14th win in 15 games. Clemens was on the bench for Monday’s portion; the Twins were fortunate to use him in the conclusion. In four plate appearances, Clemens tripled, laid down a sacrifice bunt that set up an eighth-inning run, then contributed the third walk-off hit of his career in the ninth.