Twins split a unique ‘doubleheader’ with Guardians on a rainy day at Target Field

The Twins managed only three hits in Wednesday’s second game against the Guardians, and lost at Target Field for the first time all month.
Ryan Jeffers singled home Willi Castro in the third inning, but the Twins could not muster another run, falling 5-1 in the regularly scheduled finale of what was supposed to be a three-game series.
The loss broke the Twins’ 10-game home winning streak, their longest in Target Field’s 16-year history.
The teams completed a suspended game earlier in the day, and the Twins won 6-5 after giving up a three-run lead in the ninth inning.
A steady drizzle fell throughout the 5½ day at the ballpark.
In the second game Gavin Williams, who allowed four runs on seven hits when the teams met in Cleveland late last month, this time was in control all afternoon. Over six innings, Williams gave up two singles and a pair of walks, but struck out six.
Chris Paddack matched him for most of his start, played amid occasional rain showers, holding the Guardians scoreless through the first five innings despite giving up six hits. But Paddack lost that shutdown ability in the sixth, after José Ramírez led off the inning with a single. After a pop up, Paddack walked Carlos Santana and Daniel Schneemann to load the bases.
He was removed in favor of Louie Varland, who immediately walked Gabriel Arias to force in the tying run. Nolan Jones followed with a sacrifice fly to deep center field, and the Guardians had all the runs they needed.