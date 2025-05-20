Twins third baseman Royce Lewis heating up offensively after slow start

Royce Lewis played his 162nd career game last Friday, the equivalent of one full major league season, and his stats were a reminder of the type of hitter the Twins expect in the middle of their lineup:
A .262 batting average with 33 homers, 106 RBI and an .801 OPS.
Lewis badly slumped in the final six weeks of the 2024 season, and he went hitless in his first 15 at-bats this year after missing the first 34 games with a moderate left hamstring strain. In the past few days, particularly Sunday when he hit his first home run of the season, there are glimpses of the hitter that can carry a lineup by himself.
“I feel great,” said Lewis, who has six hits over his last 16 at-bats, including his first two extra-base hits this year. “I feel like I just had my spring training. Those first 40 at-bats, I was just trying to get back and I still have a long way to go. There is a lot of season, thank goodness for that.”
Lewis is batting .205 through 12 games with three RBI and four runs, but his return coincided with the Twins’ 13-game winning streak. He nearly extended it Sunday when his potential game-tying homer was robbed on a leaping catch by Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio.
For a Twins offense operating without Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa, Matt Wallner and Luke Keaschall because of injuries, well, the Twins need Lewis to look like the guy who awed baseball with a tremendous start to his career.
“The types of swings we’ve seen from him in the past when he gets on good rolls, I think we’ve seen that the last couple of days,” Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli said.