Matt Wallner was around for the struggle and not the surge.
The Twins were 6-12 after a victory April 15, when Wallner went down with a moderate-to-serve strain of his left hamstring. There was concern that he would be out until June. Wallner, however, has recovered well enough to return for a minor league rehabilitation assignment. And he’s expected to begin one as soon as Wednesday.
While he has been away, the Twins have sorted out some things and marched up the American League Central standings thanks to a 13-game winning streak that ended Sunday in Milwaukee. The Twins have used six right fielders in Wallner’s absence. Only second base, where eight Twins have played, has used more players.
“Yeah, for sure. That was so much fun to watch,” Wallner said. “Obviously so excited going forward. I think we’re in a really good spot as a team. Everyone has really stepped up. I got to watch from a fan’s perspective last week, and it’s just so much fun to watch and see guys contribute in all aspects of the game.”
Wallner said his hamstring has improved every day — faster than he expected — with no setbacks. And he has been running at full speed.
Now he’s close to returning to a lineup that has been winning without him.
“I mean, I would much rather have them winning games when I’m not out there as opposed to the other way around,” he said. “Like it was kind of early. Makes you a bit more excited to get back out there, but 10 times out of 10 you’d rather have the team go on a streak like that as opposed to having them struggle like we were in the beginning.”