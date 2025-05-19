Twins

Kody Clemens making most of time with Twins; Danny Coulombe placed on injured list

Kody Clemens has hit three home runs since joining the Twins after Philadelphia designated him for assignment.

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 19, 2025 at 12:15AM
The Twins' Kody Clemens reacts after hitting a solo home run in Saturday night's victory at Milwaukee. Clemens homered three times during the Twins' 13-game winning streak. (Jeffrey Phelps/The Associated Press)

MILWAUKEE – Kody Clemens was a bit of an unknown when he joined the Twins. He totaled only seven plate appearances in three weeks with the Philadelphia Phillies before he was designated for assignment.

Once injuries opened some playing time for Clemens, well, it’s hard to take him out of the lineup. He has nine hits in his past 22 at-bats with two homers, two doubles and six RBI.

“He can hit,” Willi Castro said. “I know he’s a guy that doesn’t play much, but he’s a guy that really deserves to be there every day. Sometimes, it’s tough for a player, but obviously, he’s going to find somewhere he can play every day. It’s great to have him here.”

Clemens, a lefthanded hitter, is torching the ball. He generated two of the three hardest-hit balls in Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers between both teams. He hit two of the four hardest-hit balls Saturday, and his double Sunday came with a 107.5 mph exit velocity — the game’s third hardest-hit ball.

“I look in a general area of where I want the ball to be, stay as disciplined as I can and just try to put the best swing on those pitches,” said Clemens, whose two-run homer at Boston on May 3 led to the first victory in the Twins’ 13-game winning streak that ended Sunday. “I feel like I’m just seeing the ball well and getting good pitches to hit.”

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli had some familiarity with Clemens, as Clemens played 56 games for the division rival Detroit Tigers in 2022. Baldelli has been impressed with the 29-year-old’s defensive instincts at different positions.

“My whole big-league career to this point has been pinch hitting, sporadic starts after sitting for a while,” Clemens said. “I’ve never really gotten the opportunity to play every day or at least multiple times during the week. It’s been nice to nice to try to get in a rhythm.”

Coulombe placed on IL

The Twins opened a roster spot for Sunday starter Zebby Matthews by placing lefthander Danny Coulombe on the 15-day injured list because of a left forearm extensor strain.

The IL stint is retroactive to Thursday, and Coulombe is optimistic it will be a short-term absence.

“Something I’ve been just dealing with all year,” said Coulombe, who hasn’t given up a run in 16 ⅔ innings this year and in 26⅔ innings dating to last year, the longest active streak in the majors. “When you’re 35, you’re not going to feel good all the time. But it’s just something that’s gotten progressively a little worse. We feel good about it. It’s the time to get it right.”

Coulombe said the forearm soreness isn’t related to his elbow and “not in any spot that is worrisome.”

His injury leaves Kody Funderburk as the lone lefty in the Twins bullpen.

“It wasn’t like I threw a pitch and felt something,” Coulombe said. “Nothing like that. Just an old man and old age.”

McCusker called up

Two years ago, Carson McCusker was playing for the Tri-City Valley Cats in the independent Frontier League, wondering if any team would give him a minor league contract.

McCusker, the 6-8, 250-pound corner outfielder, is now a big leaguer. He was promoted Sunday from Class AAA after he made the drive from Des Moines and pinch hit in the eighth inning during the Twins’ 5-2 loss to the Brewers.

“It’s honestly a lot to take in,” McCusker said. “It’s definitely a blessing. It’s kind of crazy looking back where I was to where I am now that I was able to get here and do it.”

McCusker, signed by former Twins scout Billy Milos, was hard to ignore when he played for the St. Paul Saints, batting .350 with 10 homers, 11 doubles and 36 RBI in 38 games. He was the Twins minor league player of the month for April.

“When he walks to the plate, the umpire and opposing catcher look at him and sometimes they look at us, like, ‘What the?’ ” Baldelli said. “This guy is certainly built a little different, but he’s really developing as a baseball player.”

Etc.

• Injured shortstop Carlos Correa celebrated 10 years of big-league service time. There were balloons at his locker in the clubhouse and teammates congratulated him throughout the morning.

Luke Keaschall was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room for McCusker on the 40-man roster. Keaschall is recovering from a broken forearm, and the rookie infielder cannot return before June 25.

Andrew Morris struck out eight across five scoreless innings and the Saints won their series finale in Des Moines, beating the Iowa Cubs 3-1.

Bobby Nightengale

Minnesota Twins reporter

Bobby Nightengale joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in May, 2023, after covering the Reds for the Cincinnati Enquirer for five years. He's a graduate of Bradley University.

