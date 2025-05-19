MILWAUKEE – Kody Clemens was a bit of an unknown when he joined the Twins. He totaled only seven plate appearances in three weeks with the Philadelphia Phillies before he was designated for assignment.
Once injuries opened some playing time for Clemens, well, it’s hard to take him out of the lineup. He has nine hits in his past 22 at-bats with two homers, two doubles and six RBI.
“He can hit,” Willi Castro said. “I know he’s a guy that doesn’t play much, but he’s a guy that really deserves to be there every day. Sometimes, it’s tough for a player, but obviously, he’s going to find somewhere he can play every day. It’s great to have him here.”
Clemens, a lefthanded hitter, is torching the ball. He generated two of the three hardest-hit balls in Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers between both teams. He hit two of the four hardest-hit balls Saturday, and his double Sunday came with a 107.5 mph exit velocity — the game’s third hardest-hit ball.
“I look in a general area of where I want the ball to be, stay as disciplined as I can and just try to put the best swing on those pitches,” said Clemens, whose two-run homer at Boston on May 3 led to the first victory in the Twins’ 13-game winning streak that ended Sunday. “I feel like I’m just seeing the ball well and getting good pitches to hit.”
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli had some familiarity with Clemens, as Clemens played 56 games for the division rival Detroit Tigers in 2022. Baldelli has been impressed with the 29-year-old’s defensive instincts at different positions.
“My whole big-league career to this point has been pinch hitting, sporadic starts after sitting for a while,” Clemens said. “I’ve never really gotten the opportunity to play every day or at least multiple times during the week. It’s been nice to nice to try to get in a rhythm.”
Coulombe placed on IL
The Twins opened a roster spot for Sunday starter Zebby Matthews by placing lefthander Danny Coulombe on the 15-day injured list because of a left forearm extensor strain.