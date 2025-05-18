MILWAUKEE – Royce Lewis, who hit his first home run of the season in the fourth inning Sunday, hit a fly ball to center in the eighth that would have tied the score. It had all the makings of another dramatic moment for the hottest team in baseball.
Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Jackson Chourio had other plans.
Chourio leapt and reached his glove above the wall, robbing Lewis of a tying homer. With it, the Twins lost for the first time since May 2 in a 5-2 defeat at American Family Field, ending their 13-game winning streak. Lewis raised his helmet toward Chourio in appreciation for the catch.
Zebby Matthews, making his season debut, gave up five hits and four runs in three innings. He was stung by a disastrous third inning that included three two-out walks, and the Twins offense ran out of its magic.
Lewis drilled a solo homer on a fastball that caught the middle of the plate in the fourth inning off Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Lewis carried his bat more than halfway up the first-base line as he watched his 417-foot laser zip past the left field wall.
Following Lewis’ homer, the Twins loaded the bases with two outs through two walks and an error, but Ryan Jeffers flew out to right field.
After Brooks Lee hit a two-out RBI single in the seventh inning, Kody Clemens opened the eighth with a double. That gave Lewis a chance to play hero, but Chourio secured his stunning catch.
Matthews was undone during a 43-pitch third inning, an inning he started by striking out the first two batters. Matthews, who has walked only 31 batters over 238 innings in the minor leagues, walked three consecutive batters with two out.