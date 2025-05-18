Twins

Minnesota Twins’ winning streak ends at 13 after Brewers rob Royce Lewis of tying home run

Royce Lewis hit his first home run of the season but was denied his second on a leaping catch by Jackson Chourio, helping Milwaukee earn a 5-2 victory.

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 18, 2025 at 8:43PM
Brewers center fielder Jackson Chourio makes a leaping catch to rob the Twins' Royce Lewis of a tying two-run homer Sunday in Milwaukee. (Jeffrey Phelps/The Associated Press)

MILWAUKEE – Royce Lewis, who hit his first home run of the season in the fourth inning Sunday, hit a fly ball to center in the eighth that would have tied the score. It had all the makings of another dramatic moment for the hottest team in baseball.

Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Jackson Chourio had other plans.

Chourio leapt and reached his glove above the wall, robbing Lewis of a tying homer. With it, the Twins lost for the first time since May 2 in a 5-2 defeat at American Family Field, ending their 13-game winning streak. Lewis raised his helmet toward Chourio in appreciation for the catch.

Zebby Matthews, making his season debut, gave up five hits and four runs in three innings. He was stung by a disastrous third inning that included three two-out walks, and the Twins offense ran out of its magic.

Lewis drilled a solo homer on a fastball that caught the middle of the plate in the fourth inning off Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Lewis carried his bat more than halfway up the first-base line as he watched his 417-foot laser zip past the left field wall.

Following Lewis’ homer, the Twins loaded the bases with two outs through two walks and an error, but Ryan Jeffers flew out to right field.

After Brooks Lee hit a two-out RBI single in the seventh inning, Kody Clemens opened the eighth with a double. That gave Lewis a chance to play hero, but Chourio secured his stunning catch.

Matthews was undone during a 43-pitch third inning, an inning he started by striking out the first two batters. Matthews, who has walked only 31 batters over 238 innings in the minor leagues, walked three consecutive batters with two out.

After Matthews threw 31 of his first 43 pitches for strikes, he suddenly lost his command. He has gone months without issuing three walks, let alone three in one inning. It started a string of five straight Brewers batters who reached base.

Maple Grove native Isaac Collins dumped a first-pitch fastball into shallow center field for a two-run single. Sal Frelick, in a 3-1 count, followed with a line drive through the middle of the infield for an RBI single to give the Brewers a four-run lead in front of a crowd of 30,018.

It’s rare for teams to allow pitchers to throw more than 35 pitches in an inning, but Matthews looked dominant until he didn’t. He didn’t give up hard contact. Except for a four-pitch walk to Rhys Hoskins, there weren’t many wildly missed pitches.

Related Coverage

Twins

‘Just really good vibes’: Twins ride long winning streak for second straight season

Twins

Buxton will miss at least a week; Twins plan to call up McCusker

Twins

Twins run winning streak to 13 games with their third shutout in a row

Matthews, who had a 6.69 ERA in nine big-league starts last year, struck out the side in the first inning on 11 pitches, freezing two batters on called third strikes with a fastball that reached 98 mph.

Christian Yelich and Hoskins opened the second inning with back-to-back singles. After a sacrifice bunt, Frelick blooped an RBI single to right field. It ended the Twins pitching staff’s 34-inning scoreless streak, a team record, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The Brewers added a run in the eighth inning against Jorge Alcala, snapping the Twins bullpen’s 21-inning scoreless streak. William Contreras drew a leadoff walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch and later scored on a sacrifice fly.

The Twins will begin a six-game homestand against the Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals on Monday at Target Field.

about the writer

about the writer

Bobby Nightengale

Minnesota Twins reporter

Bobby Nightengale joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in May, 2023, after covering the Reds for the Cincinnati Enquirer for five years. He's a graduate of Bradley University.

See Moreicon

More from Twins

See More

Twins

Minnesota Twins’ winning streak ends at 13 after Brewers rob Royce Lewis of tying home run

card image

Royce Lewis hit his first home run of the season but was denied his second on a leaping catch by Jackson Chourio, helping Milwaukee earn a 5-2 victory.

Twins

Twins run winning streak to 13 games with their third shutout in a row

card image

Twins

‘Just really good vibes’: Twins ride long winning streak for second straight season

card image