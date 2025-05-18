Twins

Minnesota Twins run winning streak to 13 games with their third shutout in a row

Pablo López started this one, giving up two hits in six innings, and the pitching staff reached 33 innings without allowing a run.

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 18, 2025 at 2:15AM
The Twins' Ryan Jeffers wears a sign of his success after he hit a home run Saturday night against the Brewers. (Jeffrey Phelps/The Associated Press)

MILWAUKEE – It wasn’t enough for the Twins that they won 13 games in a row, the second-longest winning streak in team history, but now they’ve decided to stop giving up runs.

Pablo López pitched six scoreless innings Saturday, and the Twins picked up their third consecutive shutout victory with a 7-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Their pitchers haven’t allowed a run in their past 33 innings, a team record.

It‘s the second time in team history the Twins recorded shutouts in three consecutive games. The last time was July 5-7, 2004, when Brad Radke, Johan Santana and Kyle Lohse pitched complete games against the Kansas City Royals.

The Twins, who recorded a season-high 18 hits, didn’t have a player leave with an injury for the first time in their past five games.

Yes, almost everything is going their way.

The only Twins team that carried a longer winning streak — the 1991 Twins won 15 in a row in June — won a World Series. It‘s the first time an MLB team posted a 13-game winning streak since the Tampa Bay Rays did it to begin the 2023 season.

López, backed with an early lead while pitching in front of an announced sellout crowd of 40,267, permitted two hits and two walks while striking out six. He issued a two-out walk in the first inning, putting two runners on base, then he retired 16 of his last 18 batters.

The Brewers, who totaled three hits, have been shut out in four of their past five games. Against López, they had only one runner reach second base. López overpowered hitters, throwing a first-pitch strike to 18 of his 22 batters.

López has yielded a 2.40 ERA across 45 innings this season, giving up two or fewer runs in seven of his eight starts.

The Twins scored one run in each of the first six innings, the fifth time the Twins scored at least six runs during their winning streak. Their catchers set the tone. Ryan Jeffers, who served as the designated hitter, crushed a high fastball for a solo homer in the first inning, a 420-foot blast.

After Royce Lewis hit a leadoff double in the second inning — his first extra-base hit of the season — Christian Vázquez delivered a two-out RBI single to center, complete with a bat flip as he ran up the first base line.

The Twins missed an opportunity to land a knockout blow on Brewers starter Tobias Myers in the third inning when four hits produced only one run. Jeffers, who finished a triple shy of the cycle, hit a line drive to left field that was misread by left fielder Jake Bauers as the ball flew over his head. After Brooks Lee dropped a single to center, Ty France hit a fly ball in the right-center gap.

Brewers right fielder Sal Frelick appeared to make a spectacular diving catch, but his glove fell off his hand when he hit the ground and the ball rolled out. The Brewers outfield gave the Twins two extra outs with their defense, but Frelick made up for it when he threw out Lee at the plate on a single from Kody Clemens.

In the fourth inning, the Twins had three consecutive singles with two outs, including a run-scoring liner from Lee that deflected off the glove of a leaping Brice Turang at second base. When a team is on a 13-game winning streak, just about everything is going its way.

Clemens lined a laser over the right-field wall for a solo homer in the fifth inning, his third home run in 31 at-bats with the Twins, and Trevor Larnach scored after he dropped a leadoff triple in the sixth inning, a shallow fly ball that skipped past Bauers in left field.

The Brewers loaded the bases with one out in the seventh inning against Twins reliever Justin Topa, threatening the Twins’ scoreless streak. Topa induced a pop-up back to mound on a broken bat and a groundout.

The Twins bullpen has its own 17⅓-inning scoreless streak.

