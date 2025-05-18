MILWAUKEE – It wasn’t enough for the Twins that they won 13 games in a row, the second-longest winning streak in team history, but now they’ve decided to stop giving up runs.
Pablo López pitched six scoreless innings Saturday, and the Twins picked up their third consecutive shutout victory with a 7-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Their pitchers haven’t allowed a run in their past 33 innings, a team record.
It‘s the second time in team history the Twins recorded shutouts in three consecutive games. The last time was July 5-7, 2004, when Brad Radke, Johan Santana and Kyle Lohse pitched complete games against the Kansas City Royals.
The Twins, who recorded a season-high 18 hits, didn’t have a player leave with an injury for the first time in their past five games.
Yes, almost everything is going their way.
The only Twins team that carried a longer winning streak — the 1991 Twins won 15 in a row in June — won a World Series. It‘s the first time an MLB team posted a 13-game winning streak since the Tampa Bay Rays did it to begin the 2023 season.
López, backed with an early lead while pitching in front of an announced sellout crowd of 40,267, permitted two hits and two walks while striking out six. He issued a two-out walk in the first inning, putting two runners on base, then he retired 16 of his last 18 batters.
The Brewers, who totaled three hits, have been shut out in four of their past five games. Against López, they had only one runner reach second base. López overpowered hitters, throwing a first-pitch strike to 18 of his 22 batters.