Minnesota Twins win their 12th in a row, a victory over Milwaukee built on Joe Ryan’s pitching

Joe Ryan gave up two hits and struck out nine in six innings.

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 17, 2025 at 2:52AM
Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan throws against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, when he pitched six shutout innings. (Jeffrey Phelps/The Associated Press)

MILWAUKEE – The Twins were without Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton on Friday. Harrison Bader remains sidelined. Willi Castro left in the second inning with a knee injury.

As the injuries pile up, so do the wins.

Behind six scoreless innings from Joe Ryan, who continued his reign as one of the best pitchers in baseball over the past month, and a bullpen that refuses to give up runs, the Twins won their 12th game in a row with a 3-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.

The Twins matched their second-longest winning streak in team history. They had a 15-game winning streak from June 1-16 during their 1991 World Series championship season.

It is the first time an MLB team carried a 12-game winning streak in consecutive seasons since Cleveland did it in 2016 and 2017.

Dominant pitching has been the theme of the Twins’ winning streak, and they recorded their second straight shutout. Ryan, who has yielded one or zero runs in six of his past seven starts, allowed only two hits and one walk while striking out nine batters.

Three Twins relievers combined to pitch three scoreless innings with seven strikeouts. The bullpen has allowed one earned run over its past 10 games — a 0.25 ERA in 35⅓ innings.

Ryan stranded two batters in the first inning, one of the few glimmers of opportunity for Milwaukee’s offense. Brice Turang hit a leadoff single and Ryan issued a two-out walk to Rhys Hoskins, just his sixth walk of the season.

With runners on the corners and two outs, Sal Frelick pulled a fastball to the warning track in right field. Ryan dropped to a knee on the mound when he saw Frelick’s swing, but he applauded from his knee after Trevor Larnach secured the catch for the inning’s final out.

That’s all it took for Ryan to settle into his groove.

Ryan struck out six consecutive batters before he hit Christian Yelich with a pitch to begin the fourth inning. He pitched around it, aided by a sliding stop from third baseman Royce Lewis. Ryan, as demonstrative as any pitcher in the big leagues, walked over to Lewis after the play and tapped him on his chest.

In the sixth inning, Turang smacked a hanging splitter to the warning track in center field. Ryan, again, dropped his glove when he saw the swing, then clapped from the mound after the catch. William Contreras followed with a double to the wall, but Ryan finished his outing with a groundout and a strikeout.

Ryan, who lowered his season’s ERA to 2.42 through 52 innings, has allowed two runs over his past four starts while striking out 35 batters in 25 innings. He’s shown his dominance in previous seasons, but he’s been at an ace level for the past month.

BOXSCORE: Twins 3, Brewers 0

MLB standings

The Twins took a 2-0 lead before the Brewers had a chance to hit. Their first two batters reached base against Brewers rookie righthander Chad Patrick before Ty France lined an RBI single into right field. Castro struck out after he fouled a pitch off his right knee, exiting an inning later with a right knee contusion, but Kody Clemens drilled a two-out RBI single to center field.

In the second inning, the Twins loaded the bases with no outs after three consecutive singles. Ryan Jeffers, however, grounded into a double play, which limited the Twins to one add-on run.

Twins reliever Brock Stewart pitched around two singles in the seventh inning, striking out his last two batters on called third strikes that clipped the bottom of the strike zone. After Griffin Jax stranded a runner with two strikeouts in the eighth, Cole Sands recorded the save with Jhoan Duran unavailable.

The Twins have an 18-5 record over their past 23 games.

Bobby Nightengale

Minnesota Twins reporter

Bobby Nightengale joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in May, 2023, after covering the Reds for the Cincinnati Enquirer for five years. He's a graduate of Bradley University.

