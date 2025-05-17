MILWAUKEE – The Twins were without Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton on Friday. Harrison Bader remains sidelined. Willi Castro left in the second inning with a knee injury.
As the injuries pile up, so do the wins.
Behind six scoreless innings from Joe Ryan, who continued his reign as one of the best pitchers in baseball over the past month, and a bullpen that refuses to give up runs, the Twins won their 12th game in a row with a 3-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
The Twins matched their second-longest winning streak in team history. They had a 15-game winning streak from June 1-16 during their 1991 World Series championship season.
It is the first time an MLB team carried a 12-game winning streak in consecutive seasons since Cleveland did it in 2016 and 2017.
Dominant pitching has been the theme of the Twins’ winning streak, and they recorded their second straight shutout. Ryan, who has yielded one or zero runs in six of his past seven starts, allowed only two hits and one walk while striking out nine batters.
Three Twins relievers combined to pitch three scoreless innings with seven strikeouts. The bullpen has allowed one earned run over its past 10 games — a 0.25 ERA in 35⅓ innings.
Ryan stranded two batters in the first inning, one of the few glimmers of opportunity for Milwaukee’s offense. Brice Turang hit a leadoff single and Ryan issued a two-out walk to Rhys Hoskins, just his sixth walk of the season.