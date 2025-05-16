Twins

Twins await updates on Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton; shortstop added to taxi squad

Ryan Fitzgerald was batting .328 with 11 doubles, four homers, 21 RBI and a .426 on-base percentage in 35 games for the St. Paul Saints.

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 16, 2025 at 7:58PM
Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton leave a practice field during Twins spring training in Fort Myers, Fla., on Feb. 17. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

MILWAUKEE – Ryan Fitzgerald, a 30-year-old shortstop who was hitting well at Class AAA, joined the Twins in Milwaukee before Friday’s series opener.

Whether he’ll be activated onto the Twins’ roster has yet to be determined.

Fitzgerald was placed on the Twins’ taxi squad as the team waits for more information on Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa, who remain in Major League Baseball’s concussion protocol. Buxton and Correa have yet to be diagnosed with a brain injury, which would require at least a seven-day stint on the concussion IL, but the Twins’ training staff will monitor their status during pregame workouts.

Buxton and Correa are both out of the Twins’ lineup for Friday’s series opener in Milwaukee.

Players can remain in the league’s concussion protocol for multiple days, even if they haven’t been diagnosed with a concussion. Correa said he felt fine when he walked around downtown Milwaukee on Friday morning.

For Fitzgerald, who spent the last eight years toiling in the minor leagues, what’s a little waiting to decide if he’s a big leaguer for the first time?

It’s been a long road for Fitzgerald to reach this point. He wasn’t picked in the 40-round 2016 amateur draft after he played four seasons at Creighton, beginning his professional career with the independent Gary SouthShore Rail Cats in 2017.

Fitzgerald, a lefty hitter, spent six years in the Boston Red Sox’s farm system, spent two offseasons playing in the Dominican Winter League and one year with the Kansas City Royals’ Class AAA team before he signed a minor league deal with the Twins in January.

In 35 games with the St. Paul Saints this year, Fitzgerald was batting .328 with 11 doubles, four homers, 21 RBI and a .426 on-base percentage while adding solid defense at shortstop.

Matthews set for Sunday

The Twins haven’t announced Zebby Matthews as their starter for Sunday’s series finale in Milwaukee, but he was scratched from his scheduled AAA start in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday.

Matthews, the 24-year-old righthander, had a 2-1 record and a 1.93 ERA in seven starts for the Saints with 38 strikeouts and nine walks across 32⅔ innings.

about the writer

Bobby Nightengale

Minnesota Twins reporter

Bobby Nightengale joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in May, 2023, after covering the Reds for the Cincinnati Enquirer for five years. He's a graduate of Bradley University.

