Twins await updates on Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton; shortstop added to taxi squad

MILWAUKEE – Ryan Fitzgerald, a 30-year-old shortstop who was hitting well at Class AAA, joined the Twins in Milwaukee before Friday’s series opener.
Whether he’ll be activated onto the Twins’ roster has yet to be determined.
Fitzgerald was placed on the Twins’ taxi squad as the team waits for more information on Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa, who remain in Major League Baseball’s concussion protocol. Buxton and Correa have yet to be diagnosed with a brain injury, which would require at least a seven-day stint on the concussion IL, but the Twins’ training staff will monitor their status during pregame workouts.
Buxton and Correa are both out of the Twins’ lineup for Friday’s series opener in Milwaukee.
Players can remain in the league’s concussion protocol for multiple days, even if they haven’t been diagnosed with a concussion. Correa said he felt fine when he walked around downtown Milwaukee on Friday morning.
For Fitzgerald, who spent the last eight years toiling in the minor leagues, what’s a little waiting to decide if he’s a big leaguer for the first time?
It’s been a long road for Fitzgerald to reach this point. He wasn’t picked in the 40-round 2016 amateur draft after he played four seasons at Creighton, beginning his professional career with the independent Gary SouthShore Rail Cats in 2017.
Fitzgerald, a lefty hitter, spent six years in the Boston Red Sox’s farm system, spent two offseasons playing in the Dominican Winter League and one year with the Kansas City Royals’ Class AAA team before he signed a minor league deal with the Twins in January.