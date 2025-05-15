Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa leave Twins game against Orioles after collision

BALTIMORE – In the midst of a 10-game winning streak, after taking a three-run lead over the Baltimore Orioles in the third inning Thursday, the Twins lost Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa to injuries after a collision in center field.
Correa and Buxton were chasing a fly ball from Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins in shallow center field. Buxton, running forward, secured the catch before he crashed into Correa, who had his back to his teammate.
Buxton’s head appeared to hit Correa’s left shoulder and the back of his head. Both players had their sunglasses dislodged as they fell to the ground. Both players were down for a few minutes as they were examined by members of the Twins training staff.
After a few minutes, Correa gingerly walked off the field alongside head trainer Nick Paparesta. Buxton, who hit a solo homer in the top of the third inning for his 10th home run of the season, temporarily remained in the game, but he did not return for the fourth inning.
The collision comes one day after Ty France (left foot contusion) and Harrison Bader (left groin tightness) exited Wednesday’s doubleheader with injuries. France entered in the fourth inning Thursday, filling Buxton’s spot in the lineup.