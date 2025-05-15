Ty France, Harrison Bader leave Twins doubleheader with injuries

BALTIMORE – The Twins’ Ty France and Harrison Bader exited their doubleheader sweep over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday with injuries, but both injuries are considered minor.
France was the only Twins player who appeared in each of the team’s first 42 games, but his streak ended after he fouled a pitch off his left foot in the fifth inning of the first game. France initially bruised his heel Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he reached on an error, jamming his foot on the ground as he reached for the first base bag.
After France fouled a splitter from Orioles starter Dean Kremer off his front heel in the batter’s box, he dropped to a knee. Once he stood up, he walked around for a few moments before telling the plate umpire he was ready to continue his at-bat.
France fouled two more pitches before grounding out to the shortstop in an eight-pitch at-bat. He did not play in the second game, though bench coach Jayce Tingler said he was available if necessary. Kody Clemens replaced France at first base and mishandled two throws from shortstop Carlos Correa during the Twins’ 6-3 victory in Game 1 of the doubleheader. Jonah Bride played most of the second game at first base.
“I felt better this morning when I woke up, finally, and fouled it right off the bruise,” France said. “I’ll be OK, though.”
Bader exited in the third inning of the second game because of left groin tightness. After reaching on an infield single in the first inning, which drove in a run in the Twins’ 8-6 victory, Bader grounded out to first base in the third inning, and he did not return to the field.
Tingler didn’t believe Bader’s injury was related to a sliding catch in foul territory during the first game when Bader slid into the side wall. It prompted a visit from trainer Nick Paparesta, but Bader was smiling after walking around.
Baldelli departs with illness
In the second game of the doubleheader, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli left the dugout after the third inning with an illness. Tingler took over managerial responsibilities, making a midinning pitching change in the eighth inning.