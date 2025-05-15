Twins

Ty France, Harrison Bader leave Twins doubleheader with injuries

The team considers the issues minor. Ty France’s status as the only player to appear in every game ended.

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 15, 2025 at 1:36AM
Left fielder Willi Castro tracks down a fly ball in the second game of the Twins' doubleheader sweep in Baltimore on Wednesday. (Stephanie Scarbrough/The Associated Press)

BALTIMORE – The Twins’ Ty France and Harrison Bader exited their doubleheader sweep over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday with injuries, but both injuries are considered minor.

France was the only Twins player who appeared in each of the team’s first 42 games, but his streak ended after he fouled a pitch off his left foot in the fifth inning of the first game. France initially bruised his heel Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he reached on an error, jamming his foot on the ground as he reached for the first base bag.

After France fouled a splitter from Orioles starter Dean Kremer off his front heel in the batter’s box, he dropped to a knee. Once he stood up, he walked around for a few moments before telling the plate umpire he was ready to continue his at-bat.

France fouled two more pitches before grounding out to the shortstop in an eight-pitch at-bat. He did not play in the second game, though bench coach Jayce Tingler said he was available if necessary. Kody Clemens replaced France at first base and mishandled two throws from shortstop Carlos Correa during the Twins’ 6-3 victory in Game 1 of the doubleheader. Jonah Bride played most of the second game at first base.

“I felt better this morning when I woke up, finally, and fouled it right off the bruise,” France said. “I’ll be OK, though.”

Bader exited in the third inning of the second game because of left groin tightness. After reaching on an infield single in the first inning, which drove in a run in the Twins’ 8-6 victory, Bader grounded out to first base in the third inning, and he did not return to the field.

Tingler didn’t believe Bader’s injury was related to a sliding catch in foul territory during the first game when Bader slid into the side wall. It prompted a visit from trainer Nick Paparesta, but Bader was smiling after walking around.

Baldelli departs with illness

In the second game of the doubleheader, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli left the dugout after the third inning with an illness. Tingler took over managerial responsibilities, making a midinning pitching change in the eighth inning.

“He wasn’t feeling well,” Tingler said. “He tried to battle and go through the day. I’m sure the second win is going to make him feel a lot better.”

All-hands bullpen

There was some debate between Tingler and the rest of the coaching staff about whether to use Cole Sands, the last reliever who hadn’t pitched, in the ninth inning of the second game with a two-run lead. The other option was keeping Justin Topa on the mound after he had faced three batters.

The Twins ended up using all nine relievers during the doubleheader and didn’t have any extra arms available if they went to extra innings. The bullpen, which didn’t give up a run Wednesday, has permitted one earned run over its past 30⅓ innings.

“We feel like we’re in the midst of a nine-game win streak, the guys have fought back, and we thought it was best, let’s give Cole Sands the ball,” Tingler said. “Let’s win it right here in the ninth knowing that we may be in trouble if we go extra innings.”

Sands pitched a clean ninth inning to earn his first save of the season and the sixth of his career.

“Everybody in this bullpen has done a leverage role at some point in their career,” Sands said. “To have that experience is great. Days like today, Jorge [Alcala], Topa, [Kody] Funderburk, they’ve all done it one way or another. That second game, where it was only four guys, you can really match up however you want because we’ve all done that type of stuff.”

Sands admitted it was a unique feeling when he was the last guy in the bullpen who hadn’t pitched.

“It’s a lot of phone calls to listen to without your name being called,” Sands said.

  • Funderburk, who was called up as the 27th man, faced five batters and broke three bats. “I know the one came flying at me,” Funderburk said. “It’s always just I need to throw strikes. If I’m in zone, I know I’m good.”
    • St. Paul Saints knuckleballer Cory Lewis allowed five runs in 3⅓ innings, and the Saints lost 10-5 in their road game against the Iowa Cubs on Wednesday. St. Paul shortstop Ryan Fitzgerald had four hits and two RBI.
