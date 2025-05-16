Twins

Twins-Brewers series preview: Pitching matchups, radio-TV information, injury report

The Twins, winners of 11 in a row, take on a Milwaukee team that remains below .500 after an 0-4 start.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 16, 2025 at 1:00PM
Twins pitcher Jhoan Duran, a key figure in a dominating bullpen, celebrates with catcher Ryan Jeffers after closing Thursday's victory. (Daniel Kucin Jr./The Associated Press)

Twins at Milwaukee Brewers

THREE-GAME SERIES AT AMERICAN FAMILY FIELD

All games on 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Friday, 7:10 p.m., Twins.tv: RHP Joe Ryan (3-2, 2.74 ERA) vs. RHP Chad Patrick (2-3, 3.19)

Saturday, 6:15 p.m., Fox: RHP Pablo López (3-2, 2.77 ERA) vs. RHP Tobias Myers (1-0, 3.86)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m., Twins.tv: TBA vs. RHP Freddy Peralta (4-3, 2.66)

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (24-20) have an 11-game winning streak, and their 17-5 record since April 22 is the best in MLB. The Twins wrapped up their fourth series sweep of the season with a 4-0 victory Thursday in Baltimore. The Twins had five sweeps in 2024. … The Twins, 5-7 against NL teams this season, were 1-3 against the Brewers in 2024. The teams split a two-game series in April in Milwaukee, the Brewers winning the opener 3-2 and the Twins winning 7-3. The Brewers won both games in July at Target Field, 8-4 and 8-7. … The Twins optioned RHP Simeon Woods Richardson to Class AAA St. Paul on Thursday. Zebby Matthews, who has a 1.93 ERA in seven starts for the St. Paul Saints, is expected to fill Woods Richardson’s slot in the rotation. LHP Kody Funderburk, who was added to the roster as the 27th player for Wednesday’s doubleheader in Baltimore, remained on the roster. … The Twins’ bullpen pitched 11⅓ scoreless innings in the three-game Baltimore series. Since May 6, the bullpen has allowed just one earned run in 32⅓ innings (0.28 ERA). … OF Matt Wallner (hamstring) and rookie IF Luke Keaschall (nondisplaced fracture of his right forearm) are out. SS Carlos Correa and OF Byron Buxton are in concussion protocol after they collided on a fly ball in the third inning Thursday. Players diagnosed with a concussion are placed on the seven-day concussion injured list. No determination was made on the two players, but Twins bench coach Jayce Tingler said they will continue to be evaluated Friday. … After the series in Milwaukee, the Twins return home for a six-game homestand against AL Central rivals Cleveland and Kansas City.

MILWAUKEE UPDATE

The Brewers, who like the Twins started the season 0-4, are 21-23 and in third place in the NL Central. The Brewers, 5-8 this month, went 2-4 on a road trip to Tampa Bay and Cleveland, which concluded with a 9-5 victory over the Guardians on Wednesday. The Brewers, in a stretch of 15 consecutive games against AL opponents, are 12-12 in interleague games this season. The Brewers are 12-7 in home games this season. ... 1B Rhys Hoskins, who was 4-for-4 with five RBI on Wednesday, is hitting .348 (31-for-89) with five home runs and 20 RBI his past 27 games. On the season, he is hitting .292 with five homers and 24 RBI. … RHP Nick Mears has not allowed an earned run in 11 innings over his past 12 appearances. He leads the majors in WHIP (0.42) and leads the NL in ERA (0.52). Opponents are batting just .096 against him. … LHP Jose Quintana (shoulder impingement) was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday. Quintana was scheduled to be the Brewers’ starting pitcher Saturday. Myers, who will start Saturday, was recalled from Class AAA Nashville. The Brewers have nine players on the injured list.

about the writer

about the writer

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Twins

See More

Twins

Twins-Brewers series preview: Who's pitching, who's hurt, how to watch

card image

Minnesota, on an 11-game win streak, takes on a Milwaukee team that remains below .500 after an 0-4 start.

Twins

Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa injured in collision during Twins' 11th consecutive victory

card image

Twins

Twins send starting pitcher Woods Richardson to minor leagues

card image