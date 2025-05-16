The Twins (24-20) have an 11-game winning streak, and their 17-5 record since April 22 is the best in MLB. The Twins wrapped up their fourth series sweep of the season with a 4-0 victory Thursday in Baltimore. The Twins had five sweeps in 2024. … The Twins, 5-7 against NL teams this season, were 1-3 against the Brewers in 2024. The teams split a two-game series in April in Milwaukee, the Brewers winning the opener 3-2 and the Twins winning 7-3. The Brewers won both games in July at Target Field, 8-4 and 8-7. … The Twins optioned RHP Simeon Woods Richardson to Class AAA St. Paul on Thursday. Zebby Matthews, who has a 1.93 ERA in seven starts for the St. Paul Saints, is expected to fill Woods Richardson’s slot in the rotation. LHP Kody Funderburk, who was added to the roster as the 27th player for Wednesday’s doubleheader in Baltimore, remained on the roster. … The Twins’ bullpen pitched 11⅓ scoreless innings in the three-game Baltimore series. Since May 6, the bullpen has allowed just one earned run in 32⅓ innings (0.28 ERA). … OF Matt Wallner (hamstring) and rookie IF Luke Keaschall (nondisplaced fracture of his right forearm) are out. SS Carlos Correa and OF Byron Buxton are in concussion protocol after they collided on a fly ball in the third inning Thursday. Players diagnosed with a concussion are placed on the seven-day concussion injured list. No determination was made on the two players, but Twins bench coach Jayce Tingler said they will continue to be evaluated Friday. … After the series in Milwaukee, the Twins return home for a six-game homestand against AL Central rivals Cleveland and Kansas City.