“I think the bigger story is we did this last year, let’s avoid what we did directly after this last year,” Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers said. “We lost seven in a row [shortly] after we won 12 in a row. We’re focused, obviously, on continuing to win, but we’re going to lose again. There is no hiding that. When we do lose again, making sure we continue to do what we’re doing now and just trust that this brand of baseball works.”