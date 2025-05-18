Twins

‘Just really good vibes’: Minnesota Twins ride a 12-game winning streak for second season in a row

The challenge now, described by catcher Ryan Jeffers: “Let’s avoid what we did directly after this last year.”

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 18, 2025 at 12:17AM
Twins players congratulate one another Friday night after their 12th win in a row. (Jeffrey Phelps/The Associated Press)

MILWAUKEE – Twelve-game winning streaks typically arrive out of nowhere, but the Twins are following the same script as last year.

The Twins started the 2024 season with a 7-13 record before they ripped off a 12-game winning streak, matching the second-longest winning streak in team history. This year, the Twins rebounded from their 13-20 start with another 12-game winning streak.

What stands out during the streak is there haven’t been wild celebrations inside the Twins clubhouse. Some players have been unaware of how long the streak has lasted, knowing only they have been winning for multiple weeks.

“I think the bigger story is we did this last year, let’s avoid what we did directly after this last year,” Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers said. “We lost seven in a row [shortly] after we won 12 in a row. We’re focused, obviously, on continuing to win, but we’re going to lose again. There is no hiding that. When we do lose again, making sure we continue to do what we’re doing now and just trust that this brand of baseball works.”

Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan, who got the win Friday night, says the 12-game winning streak doesn’t feel like a fluke. The Twins won six games against the Baltimore Orioles, a struggling team that made the playoffs last year, while starting the streak with two wins in Boston and later sweeping three games against San Francisco.

The team’s pitching has been unbelievable, but the Twins expected it to be the strength of the club. Entering Saturday, Twins starters had posted a 3.11 ERA during the winning streak. The bullpen, which didn’t give up a run through the first four games of the current road trip (14⅓ innings), owns a 0.85 ERA with nine saves.

“It’s just really good vibes,” Twins reliever Brock Stewart said. “I don’t think we’re even focused on the streak or anything really. We’re just coming in and we’re playing good baseball right now.”

Said reliever Griffin Jax: “Everyone expects themselves to do well, you know. I feel like we’re just doing the job.”

The Twins, hitting .303 with runners in scoring position during the winning streak, have withstood several injuries with some surprise heroes. Kody Clemens, designated for assignment by the Philadelphia Phillies in April, has hit two go-ahead, three-run homers during the winning streak. DaShawn Keirsey Jr., whose role on the team is speed and defense, had a walk-off hit.

Throughout the winning streak, the Twins had several come-from-behind victories. They even started winning low-scoring games after dropping their first 17 games when they failed to score more than three runs.

“When you trust your pitching staff as much as we do,” Jeffers said, “it makes our job as offense a little bit easier.”

Related Coverage

Twins

Buxton will miss at least a week; Twins plan to call up McCusker

Twins

Twins win their 12th in a row, a victory over the Brewers built on Ryan’s pitching

Twins players who were on last year’s team said it was difficult to compare the 2024 streak — when the Twins took seven games from the lowly Chicago White Sox and swept a three-game series over the last-place Los Angeles Angels — to this year because of recency bias.

Jhoan Duran, the Twins’ closer, emphasized there isn’t much talk about stats and streaks when relievers are chatting in the bullpen. They’re just enjoying hanging out together.

“It’s pretty much business as usual each day,” Stewart said. “I don’t think we’re too worried about [the stats]. If we win 20-19, it’s still a good thing, right?”

The Twins are the first team to win 12 games in a row in consecutive seasons since Cleveland in 2016-17.

“I appreciate it,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “It’s not something that happens too often. You can be in the game a long time and not be a part of a 12-game winning streak, and I know that. You should find a way to appreciate it. It’s fun to be on a run like this. I know all the guys, whether they take the moment to acknowledge it or not, are kind of riding it.”

about the writer

about the writer

Bobby Nightengale

Minnesota Twins reporter

Bobby Nightengale joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in May, 2023, after covering the Reds for the Cincinnati Enquirer for five years. He's a graduate of Bradley University.

See Moreicon

More from Twins

See More

Sports

Neal: Watch the Pete Rose case to see how Baseball Hall of Fame voters feel about character

Staff headshot
La Velle E. Neal III
card image

Key figures from the performance-enhancing drug era, such as Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds, will be watching, too.

Twins

‘Just really good vibes’: Twins ride 12-game winning streak for second straight season

card image

Twins

Buxton will miss at least a week; Twins plan to call up McCusker

card image