MILWAUKEE – Twelve-game winning streaks typically arrive out of nowhere, but the Twins are following the same script as last year.
The Twins started the 2024 season with a 7-13 record before they ripped off a 12-game winning streak, matching the second-longest winning streak in team history. This year, the Twins rebounded from their 13-20 start with another 12-game winning streak.
What stands out during the streak is there haven’t been wild celebrations inside the Twins clubhouse. Some players have been unaware of how long the streak has lasted, knowing only they have been winning for multiple weeks.
“I think the bigger story is we did this last year, let’s avoid what we did directly after this last year,” Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers said. “We lost seven in a row [shortly] after we won 12 in a row. We’re focused, obviously, on continuing to win, but we’re going to lose again. There is no hiding that. When we do lose again, making sure we continue to do what we’re doing now and just trust that this brand of baseball works.”
Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan, who got the win Friday night, says the 12-game winning streak doesn’t feel like a fluke. The Twins won six games against the Baltimore Orioles, a struggling team that made the playoffs last year, while starting the streak with two wins in Boston and later sweeping three games against San Francisco.
The team’s pitching has been unbelievable, but the Twins expected it to be the strength of the club. Entering Saturday, Twins starters had posted a 3.11 ERA during the winning streak. The bullpen, which didn’t give up a run through the first four games of the current road trip (14⅓ innings), owns a 0.85 ERA with nine saves.
“It’s just really good vibes,” Twins reliever Brock Stewart said. “I don’t think we’re even focused on the streak or anything really. We’re just coming in and we’re playing good baseball right now.”
Said reliever Griffin Jax: “Everyone expects themselves to do well, you know. I feel like we’re just doing the job.”